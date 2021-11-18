PFA holds an awareness camp on “The Role of Diet in the Prevention of Diabetes” at SZH

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with Shaikh Zayed Hospital (SZH) held one-day medical and awareness camp on “The Role of Diet in the Prevention of Diabetes” for the public in connection with World Diabetes Day at hospital’s premises on Thursday.

A team consisted of expert nutritionists and doctors had aware hundreds of people about the dietary guidelines after their complete medical examination and nutrition counselling. On the occasion, facilities of body mass index, blood sugar, body fat, blood pressure, BMA, BMD, cholesterol and eye tests were also given free of cost.

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana, Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex Chairman and Dean Prof Dr Mateen Izhar, Film Director and Producer Syed Noor, Shaikh Zayed Hospital Lahore Administrator Dr Akbar and office bearers of the hospital have visited the camp.

Nutritionists said that huge amount of sugar in carbonated drinks and artificial beverages have badly affected the health of youngsters. They said that diabetes is a fatal disease but we can control it through a healthy diet.

Chairman SZMC Prof Dr Mateen Izhar has shown serious concerns over Pakistan becoming the fourth country in the world with the highest number of diabetics. Meanwhile, we should take necessary steps to decrease the number of diabetes patients.

PFA DG Nissoana the purpose of the camp was to educate citizens about healthy diet because a number of people are facing stunted growth and health issues in Punjab due to not consuming balanced diet however, lack of awareness is the main reason behind this. He said that the food authority is preparing a comprehensive strategy for awaring people regarding the best diet.

He further said that PFA is spreading awareness concerning the provision of adulteration free and nutritious food among people. We can control such diseases like diabetes and food-borne diseases through giving awareness to people about a healthy diet, he added.

