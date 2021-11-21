Ranjan Madugalle to be felicitated on his 200th Test as match-referee

Minutes before the first Test match between Sri Lanka and the West Indies on Sunday, the ICC match referee Ranjan Madugalle will be felicitated.

The 62-year-old Madugalle is ICC’s senior most referee and the first of the two Test matches on Sunday at the Galle International Cricket Stadium will be his 200th landmark Test.

“At 9.40 in the morning, i.e. 20 minutes before the start of the match, Madugalle will be felicitated by the vice president Jayantha Dharmadasa”, one of the sources at the SLC headquarters said on Saturday.

“On behalf of the ICC, he will also be presented a silver plaque by the SLC CEO Ashely de Silva”.

