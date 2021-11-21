Sri Lanka’s national senior men’s team gets new Data Analyst

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has hired the services of a new computer analyst for the senior national team for the upcoming series against the West Indies, it is learnt.

According to highly placed sources at the SLC headquarters, Shirantha Niroshana has taken over and joined the team bio-bubble in Galle.

“Sri Lanka’s Brain Centre head Prad Navaratnam was an interim arrangement”, a top SLC official, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Colombo said.

Prad has also resigned from the job after his last assignment with the team in the World Cup. He resigned on November 9.

This is Shirantha Niroshana’s first assignment with the senior men’s team, though he has worked with the women’s team in the past.

Niroshana has also an ICC level 2 cricket coaching qualification and more than 10 years domestic and international analysis experience and 5 years cricket coaching experience at school level. He has also worked as an analyst with the Burgher Recreation Club.

The 15-members, who were engaged with the 4-day match against the visiting Windies team in Colombo, joined the squad in Galle on Wednesday night. They are not required to undergo quarantine as they have arrived from the bio-bubble.

These 15 players with the other seven members- captain Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, and Praveen Jaywickrama who practiced for two days, will train till the first Test begins on Sunday.

