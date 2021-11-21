TEVTA Joins Hands with Google & Tech Valley to Equip Largest Skill Provider with Google Technologies

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: Tech Valley – Google’s Local Country Partner in Pakistan is joining hands with Pakistan’s Biggest Pakistan’s largest Skills Training Provider – TEVTA Punjab in order to launch different capacity-building initiatives using Google technologies.

In this regard, an MOU was signed between Chairman TEVTA Punjab, Mr. Ali Salman in Lahore, and CEO Tech Valley Pakistan Mr. Umar Farooq in a virtual setting from Islamabad, setting a precedent on how technology can be used to collaborate across the country.

Under this MOU, TV, and TEVTA will work together to deploy Google Workspace tools for the members, staff, teachers, and students of the affiliated institutions and conduct different training programs for the students and teachers.

During the ceremony, Chairperson TEVTA, Mr. Ali Salman Siddique said, “ TEVTA Punjab Reached out to Private sector for Digital Transformation. That is the Vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan is being implemented in TEVTA Punjab that is the Largest Skill Provider for Pakistan with E-Learning & Other Courses, we are trying to empower our students, so that basically reap the benefits of this digital transformation across the world.”

Under the vision of PM Imran Khan, this MOU aims to digitize the training institutions of Pakistan and provide training in order to harness the power of digital technologies, hence moving towards a skilled Digital Pakistan.

Mr. Umar Farooq, CEO of Tech Valley Umar Farooq stated that “As an organization dedicated to officially promoting Google-based technical education, We are pleased to partner with TEVTA Punjab in enabling the training institutes of Punjab through state of the art ICT and technology-based training.”

Mr. Farjeel Javed Chief Digital Officer and Google Engagement Lead at Tech Valley, Syed Khizar Ali Rizvi were also present at Lahore for the MOU Signing Ceremony whereas Mr. Paul Hutchings Country Manager for Google for Education from Australia and Mr. Cedric Yang, Education Lead, Google Cloud from Malaysia will be joining the ceremony online.

