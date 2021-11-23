Susan Buda of Brady & Associates Wins Prestigious Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – EQS Newswire – 23 November 2021 – Connectus Wealth Advisers, a partner firm of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) (“Focus”), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Susan Buda, a financial adviser with Sydney-based Brady & Associates Financial Advisers (“Brady & Associates”), won the second Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award awarded in 2021. Brady & Associates is part of Connectus’ global consortium of boutique wealth managers.

The Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award is given each semester by the Financial Planning Association of Australia in recognition of the highest performing student in the Certified Financial Planner Certification Unit. The Award is an internationally recognized designation and an acknowledgement of excellence in financial planning.

“We congratulate Susan on receiving this prestigious award and commend her for the dedication she brings to advising our clients,” said Paul Brady, Founder and Managing Director of Brady & Associates. “The CFP Certification program is a crucial element of enhancing the professional standards of financial planning in Australia, and Susan embodies the commitment to excellence that is at the heart of Gwen Fletcher’s legacy.”

“We are thrilled for Susan on receiving this important recognition,” said Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Focus. “The team of talented advisers at Brady & Associates are leaders in their field, and their passion for excellence is at the core of everything they do for their clients. Focus and Connectus are committed to achieving the highest standards of financial planning, and we encourage all of our next generation advisers to further their education and obtain the relevant professional designations.”





About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) is a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.





About Connectus Wealth Advisers

Connectus is a Focus partner firm with an innovative model for client-centric financial advisers who deliver comprehensive wealth management advice. Connectus is designed for founders and teams who want to continue managing their client relationships and maintaining their boutique cultures while gaining the operational efficiencies of shared services. As a consortium, Connectus offers integrated technology, investment support and centralized services, including compliance, accounting and talent management. Connectus also provides marketing capabilities to support business expansion through robust lead generation and organic growth programs. Connectus exemplifies the spirit of partnership and collaboration yet celebrates the entrepreneurial mind-set of its advisers.





Through Focus, Connectus advisers gain a strategic growth partner with specialized capabilities. They benefit from Focus’ global scale and extensive network of partner firms, continuity planning expertise and client solutions. Focus is also a source of permanent capital to accelerate growth. For more information, please visit www.connectuswealth.com.

