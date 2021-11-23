DHL Supply Chain names senior appointments in Asia Pacific

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media

OutReach – 23 September 2020 – AXA Wellness Index survey[1]

measures six dimensions that affect the public’s overall wellness, namely, Physical

Wellbeing, Mental Wellbeing, Financial Wellbeing, Social Wellbeing, Fulfilment,

and Meaning and Value, as well as 30 elements under these dimensions, to better

understand the wellness needs and sentiments of Hong Kong, Macau and mainland

GBA populations. The 2020 survey was conducted online between 3 to 20 July

2020, covering 2,100 respondents from Hong Kong, Macau and GBA. Among which,

there were 1,000 Hong Kong residents aged 18-60 with monthly personal income of

at least HKD15,000 or liquid assets of HKD200,000 or more.

“Mental Wellbeing” is the most important

wellness dimension across regions

Hong Kong scored 56 points (out of 100) in the 2020 “AXA Wellness

Index”, 3 points lower than in 2019; and 9 points and 18 points lower compared

to Macau and GBA respectively, showing Hong Kong’s quality of life has declined

and was the lowest in the region. “Mental Wellbeing”, which was considered the

3rd or 4thimportant wellness dimension last year, has become the most important one across regions.

In contrast, “Financial Wellbeing,” which ranked 2nd across the region in the

past, has diminished its importance this year (Hong Kong: 3rd place; Macau: 5th

place; GBA: 5th place).

Hong

Kong valued “Happiness ” the most under the pandemic

Among the 30 elements under the six wellness dimensions, “Happiness”, an

element of “Mental Wellbeing”, has become much more important than before in

the whole region. For example, in Hong

Kong, “Happiness” leapt forward by eight places and became the most crucial wellness

element; whilst the importance of “Financial Wellbeing” related elements

diminished (Able to accumulate wealth: 12thplace; Ownership of

property: 17th place; Able to pass on wealth to next generation: 30th place). The

change might be attributed to the low satisfaction level of Hong Kong

respondents with their “Financial Wellbeing” (Hong Kong: 53 points; Macau: 60 points; GBA: 71 points) and their

sense of helplessness in wealth accumulation (Having enough savings for

retirement: Hong Kong: 48 points; Macau: 60 points; GBA: 70 points).

Stress

is a key issue in the whole region; Hong Kong is the least equipped to manage stress

Respondents felt mid-high level of stress in the past six months (Hong

Kong: 84%; Macau: 81%; GBA: 67%), with work or education being the key sources

of stress (Hong Kong: 65%; Macau: 58%; GBA: 73%). However, in stress

management, Hong Kong is not doing well when compared to Macau and GBA. When

facing stress, nearly 20% of Hong Kong respondents

would resort to negative actions such as drinking or smoking, while almost 10% would

do nothing about it.

Workplace

stress is highest in Hong Kong, but only 27% working class found enough support

from employers

Nearly half (47%) of the working class in Hong

Kong have experienced a high degree of pressure in the past six months, much

higher than Macau (24%) and GBA (38%) and almost 1 in 4 claimed that they were

suffering from mental health issues. Yet, nearly 40% said they had experience of going to work as usual despite stress/ mental health problems or were not

willing to discuss mental health/ stress problems with supervisors/employers

due to the fear of affecting promotion, the 80s-00s age groups are especially

prone to doing so.

Compared to Macau (55%) and GBA (54%), only 27%

of Hong Kong workers claimed workplace support on mental health was enough. Those who

considered they got sufficient mental support from work were mostly mid-high income individuals (with

monthly personal income of HKD30,000 or above), whereas those with monthly

personal income of HKD20,000 or below, only less than 20% of them felt there

was adequate support at workplace.

Technology brings a multitude of concerns

for the working class

With remote working becoming the norm, the

application of technology at work has become even wider. Though technology has

facilitated work, over half of the working class in Hong Kong said technology

has created new worries, such as “Communication technology makes me never shut

down from work” (35%), “Worried that my work will be replaceable by technology”

(26%) and “Pressure from co-workers, as I’m not as tech-savvy as they are”

(22%). Technology might also cause more stress because it could lengthen the

working hours. 23% of the respondents said they experienced stress because of

long working hours or workload in the past six months.

Ms Andrea

Wong, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, “The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has a

profound impact on companies, employees, as well as the general public. Many feel

stressed or anxious under this unexpected challenge. Mental Health is not only

a health issue, it also impacts our society as well as the economy. The World

Economic Forum has estimated that mental health problems could cause about

USD16 trillion in economic losses worldwide by 2030[2];

therefore, the mental health of employees is an issue which cannot be

ignored.

In view of this, AXA Hong Kong took the

lead to launch ‘Mind Health’, a dedicated employee mental health programme,

last year. It provides comprehensive mental health support in three aspects, namely

‘education’, ‘prevention’ and ‘treatment” for employees with different mental health

needs or areas of concern. We have also launched ‘AXA BetterMe’, a holistic

platform to support body and mind health, in July this year, offering different

physical and mental health services, including a mindfulness meditation tool ‘Mind

Charger’. Not only can our customers get holistic wellness support from ‘AXA

BetterMe’, the general public can also enjoy 2 very useful features — ‘Symptom Checker’

and ‘Mind Charger’, which are both free and available by downloading our Emma

by AXA app.

10 Oct 2020 is World Mental Health Day. AXA Hong

Kong will organise on our Facebook a special programme called ‘AXA World Mental

Health Day Live Chat’, with celebrities from different arena and medical

professionals to discuss common emotional conditions in an interactive and

light-hearted way. We hope to use different creative ways to raise awareness on

the important issue of mental health and do our part for the sustainable

development of Hong Kong.”

