A1W:D Provides One-stop Interior Design and Renovation Service to Create Ideal Home with Ease

There are many beautiful interior design can be found on the web, but they may not be suitable for everyone's house or offices. However, it will take a toll when designing and renovating a new home or a working place. To save time and effort, A1W:D, a Hong Kong interior design company, offers a one-stop renovation service, from interior design to renovation, to create the ideal interior space with ease.













Free House Call Home Measurement to Help You Managing Your Budget

If planning the interior space just based on the floor plan, the result could be disappointing. To solve the problem, A1W:D provides a home measurement for free, clients can select the model of their ideal interior space from at least 30 styles or contact A1W:D to measure your interior space and make a quotation. The designer will give clients a detailed design for each room, this step is complimentary, and it will help to find the desired style easily.





Make Interior Design Perfectly Matched to the Renovation Project

Nowadays, people are demanding a better quality of life, and with the further development of intelligent equipment, interior design is no longer just making a fine look of interior space, the practical and humanized design is increasingly important. And the one-stop interior design and renovation service of A1W:D may meet the further needs for interior design and renovation. The CEO of A1W:D said that they hire workers of over 10 years of experience, and each worker is strictly qualified, which provides professional service for consumers to help them easily solve the problems of planning an interior space.





Select the Quality Materials of Well-known Brands to Ensure the Satisfaction of Each Project

The quality of the renovation is closely related to the living or working environment. However, the quality of building materials is a concern for many consumers. Thus, the CEO of A1W:D said that they have worked with A1 Workman, the decoration engineering company, to strictly select quality materials from major brands which are certified by the authority, to make a safe interior space for consumers.





About A1W:D

A1W:D is a professional interior design company in Hong Kong, providing interior design and renovation services, including home decoration, living room designing, public housing renovation, shop decoration, warehouse renovation, etc. The services are available all around Hong Kong. https://a1wd.com/





