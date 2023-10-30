Grand Hyatt Residences Kunming—the First Hotel-Branded Residences Under Hang Lung’s Residences Portfolio—Commences Its Pre-Sale
HONG KONG SAR & KUNMING, CHINA – Media OutReach – 30 October 2023 – Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) (“Hang Lung” or “the Company”) has officially announced the pre-sale of its first hotel-branded project, Grand Hyatt Residences Kunming (“the Residences”), under its premium serviced residences brand, Hang Lung Residences. The Company also unveiled the project’s sales gallery and show flats that present Grand Hyatt Residences Kunming’s extensive and carefully considered features and services to prospective customers. The launch of Grand Hyatt Residences Kunming is an integral part of Hang Lung’s long-term strategy to deepen its commitment to customer-centricity while leading the “Pulse of the City”.