Thor lands at Madame Tussauds Singapore to celebrate the new Marvel 4D experience

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 November 2021 – Avengers Assemble! Madame Tussauds Singapore introduces Thor to the Marvel Super Heroes line-up, joining Captain America, Spider-Man and Iron Man in its immersive zone decked with highly interactive and innovative sets. The God of Thunder descends from Asgard only for a limited period so do not miss this opportunity to catch Thor and his all-powerful hammer, Mjolnir. The 6ft 6inch superhero is also clad in his modernised uniform of black body armor, a replica of his costume in the first Avengers film and an update from the brown and gold Gladiator-style ensemble in the first Thor film.









Complete your Marvel experience with the latest thrilling 4D Marvel movie experience! Experience wind-chilling, water-soaking and face-flinching special effects as you get closer than ever before to Captain Marvel, Thor, Black Panther, Rocket, Spider-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp as they battle Loki in a bid to save the world!













“We are excited to launch Thor and expand the Marvel Super Heroes team in our attraction. With a big Marvel fanbase worldwide, we are thrilled to continue to bring new Marvel content to Singapore and look out for more exciting launches to come. Guests will not only enjoy the Marvel figures but also the all-action Marvel Universe 4D film with hyper realistic animation.” said Alex Ward, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore.





To celebrate the arrival of Thor and the upcoming year-end holidays, kids enter for FREE with every accompanying paying adult when you purchase with Mastercard® through our website with promo code “MCTHOR” from 25 November to 31 December.





Singaporeans can also use the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers to visit the family fun 5-in-1 attraction. For more information on how to redeem these vouchers and to know what the 5 experiences are, please visit our website www.madametussauds.com/Singapore.

