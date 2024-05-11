POGEE 2024 – Energy sector’s largest exhibition inaugurated in Lahore

LAHORE: The 18th edition of the ‘Pakistan Oil, Gas & Energy Exhibition’ (POGEE), the premier showcase of the Energy sector, commenced at the Lahore Expo Centre with great enthusiasm. This edition, featuring cutting-edge global technologies for the Oil, Gas, and Power industries, was inaugurated alongside the 15th Safe Secure Pakistan (SSP) exhibition. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was graced by Mr. Zaki Aijaz, Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FPCCI), Zia Salahuddin, Executive Director of Oil & Gas Development Company (Pakistan) Limited (OGDCL), Dr. Abdul Rehman, Administrator of RESCUE-1122 (Punjab Emergency Services), and Rao Asif Ali, Director Chevron Pakistan.

Despite its hiatus, POGEE and SSP witnessed robust participation from leading international and local energy companies, including Siemens Pakistan, JC Electronics (Netherlands), Flanders Investment & Trade (Belgium), and Hangzhou Turbine Power Group (China). Held from 8th to 10th May 2024, this event at the Lahore Expo Centre is expected to draw thousands of delegates from key stakeholders and government institutions.

The chief guest underscored the significance of POGEE and SSP in providing valuable opportunities for stakeholders in the oil, gas, power, safety, and security industries, facilitating business expansion and diversification in Pakistan. He commended Pegasus Consultancy for consistently organizing impactful events that bring together diverse exhibitors and decision-makers to promote cutting-edge technologies and exchange expert opinions.

Discussions at the event emphasized the crucial role of Pakistan’s energy sector in economic and industrial development, stressing the need for sustainable energy sources to mitigate environmental impact. According to the recent ‘Integrated Energy Planning’ (IEP) report, the country’s energy demand is projected to increase significantly by 2030, presenting attractive investment opportunities for global companies.

Pegasus Consultancy, renowned for organizing high-profile trade exhibitions in Pakistan annually, including IFTECH, Plasti&Pack, POGEE, and Safe Secure Pakistan, has garnered significant international participation. The Managing Director, Aamer Khanzada, expressed satisfaction with the overwhelming response to this year’s event, with 100 companies from 17 countries participating, showcasing a range of petroleum-related products and services.

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) serves as the strategic partner for the event, with Chevron Group as the Gold Sponsor, representing global giants such as Chevron, TEXACO, and CALTEX. In addition to POGEE, the concurrent 15th International Fire, Safety, Security & Health Exhibition – ‘Safe Secure Pakistan’ is expected to attract a large audience from relevant industrial sectors.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION