Cloud Comrade achieves AWS Financial Services Competency

Ready to support the Indonesian and Malaysian financial sector as more and more banks and insurance companies are moving into the cloud.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30 November 2021 – Cloud Comrade, a leading Singapore-based cloud computing consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) with a growing presence in Malaysia and Indonesia, is pleased to announce that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Financial Services Competency. Cloud Comrade will be one of 20 companies in Asia Pacific, and over 100 globally to achieve the competency status.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

AWS Financial Services Competency Partners provide cloud-based offerings that help accelerate innovation for banks, insurance companies, capital market firms, and payment processors of all sizes. These offerings allow businesses to become more agile, strategic, and customer-focused.

Cloud services will become even more accessible for customers in ASEAN as AWS continues to expand its infrastructure. Cloud Comrade, as an AWS Financial Services Competency Partner, is well-equipped to help financial services companies harness the cloud to transform digitally, innovate and deliver better customer outcomes.

“We are proud to become an AWS Financial Services Competency Partner, which shows our readiness to cater to the unique needs of Asia’s financial services sector as it undergoes a massive disruption. With our proven track record in the industry, helping a large insurance company in Singapore and a bank in Southeast Asia with their digital transformation and successful migration to the cloud, we are now well-positioned to help these companies leverage the cloud to drive business growth and innovation,” said Andy Waroma, Co-Founder & Co-Managing Director of Cloud Comrade.

“Indonesia and Malaysia are very important growth markets for us, with their size and the transformation they are undergoing. The countries are also witnessing a fintech revolution and the financial services sector is expected to be one of the key drivers of the economies. As an AWS Financial Services Competency Partner, we can contribute significantly to these countries’ digital leap by helping businesses leverage the cloud,” Waroma added.

Jin Sen, Director, Solutions Architect at STACS, a Singapore-based FinTech firm commented on the achievement saying that “Cloud Comrade’s AWS Financial Services Competency is well earned, their dedication and focus on the customer as well as their professional expertise in the financial sector has enabled us to meet our operational needs. We look forward to working even closer together moving forward.”

“We are delighted Cloud Comrade has achieved the AWS Financial Services Competency within the AWS Partner Network program. Financial Services customers have a high bar on Security and Compliance and alignment to industry best practices. The AWS Competency Program is designed to identify, validate, and promote AWS Partners with the demonstrated AWS technical expertise and proven customer success in Financial Services. Cloud Comrade’s work with many valued Financial Services customers across ASEAN, such as STACS, has been vital in supporting the customers’ goals. Congratulations to Cloud Comrade for this achievement and we are looking forward to doing so much more together.” said Peter Murray, Head of Financial Services Industry, ASEAN, at AWS.





About Cloud Comrade

Cloud Comrade ( https://cloudcomrade.com) is a Singapore-based cloud computing consultancy company with a regional footprint in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company offers a comprehensive range of services from strategy and design to deployment, migration, and management of customers’ IT infrastructure. Cloud Comrade partners with the best solution providers in the field of cloud computing and is a preferred Amazon Web Services (AWS) consulting partner in ASEAN, as well as a managed service provider for AWS, Google, and Alibaba Cloud. In January 2019, ST Telemedia ( sttelemedia.com), an active strategic investor specializing in communications & media, data centers, and infrastructure technology businesses, acquired a majority stake in the company. For more information on Cloud Comrade, visit cloudcomrade.com





