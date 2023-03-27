Shopee inks Memorandums of Understanding with leading beauty brands Zenyum and Sulwhasoo
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 March 2023 – Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, has inked Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with Asia’s leading Smile Cosmetics company Zenyum and Korean beauty brand Sulwhasoo. Under these partnerships, Shopee will collaborate closely with both Zenyum and Sulwhasoo to capture new online buyers and drive e-commerce penetration of beauty and personal care offerings on Shopee in Singapore. The brands will also leverage data sharing and mutual insights on consumer behavior, to jointly deliver more personalised and curated content to better engage the growing number of beauty consumers who are increasingly shopping online-first.