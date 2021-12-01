Trip.com Launches Discounts on Flights and Hotels Bookings in Malaysia

Enjoy a RM40 discount off selected flight bookings with Malaysia Airlines

Up to 70% off staycation packages through the Last Minute Hotel Booking campaign





KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 1 December 2021 – From now till the end of the year, users of Trip.com, an international one-stop travel service provider, may enjoy an exclusive RM40 discount off selected Malaysia Airlines’ flights with a minimum spend of RM40 nett. These include one-way domestic flights (such as Kuala Lumpur – Langkawi and Kuala Lumpur – Kuching) and international round-trips from Kuala Lumpur to various destinations such as Bangkok, Bali and Singapore.









In addition, Trip.com users planning a last-minute staycation may enjoy discounts of up to 70% through the Last Minute Hotel Booking campaign which features more than 200 hotels across the country, including Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang, and Johor.

Ms Stephane Thong, General Manager of Trip.com Malaysia, said: “Trip.com has been working closely with our partners and stakeholders to support the recovery of the travel industry in Malaysia, and we have seen a significant increase in hotels and flights bookings in recent months. It has been a challenging year and many are planning a domestic getaway in December to enjoy quality time with their loved ones. We hope that they will maximise their savings through the discounts on the selected flights and accommodation packages available on Trip.com’s platform. Going forward, we will continue to collaborate with our valued partners and stimulate demand for tourism and travel through various offerings and promotions.”

For more information on the campaigns, including the terms and conditions, please visit:





For the latest updates as well as exclusive deals and discount codes, Trip.com users are encouraged to join the Trip Talks Malaysia Telegram group.





About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 20 languages across 27 countries and regions in 31 local currencies and sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com’s world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to ‘create the best travel experience’ for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit www.trip.com.





