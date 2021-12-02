Today Designer “Cloud Wardrobe” Rental Platform, Style Theory, launches with New-Comer offer of HK$399/month for 6 outfits!

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 2 December 2021 – Fashion rental platform, Style Theory, celebrates its official apparel rental launch in the holiday season by gifting new-comers in Hong Kong with an exclusive ONE-TIME offer: From 1 December 2021 to 31 December 2021, new members can get the most out of the first month apparel renting experience at HK $399 ONLY by using promotion code HKAPPAREL (Average retail price is over HK$1,000 per piece).





Style Theory’s Christmas collection includes brands like Vesper (Left), Leux (Centre-left), Lavish Alice (Centre-right), and Romance (Right).

Whether your style is artsy, classy, sophisticated, or chic yet comfy, Style Theory is the infinite “Cloud Wardrobe” that has it all. Curated and quality-checked by an in-house fashion team, the Hong Kong Cloud Wardrobe has over 100 designer brands to ensure that you’ll find a perfect outfit for every occasion and never feel like you have nothing to wear.





Access to Designer Wear Just Got Easier

Imagine walking into a closet filled with 4000+ and 2000+ designer bags that you can freely choose from, Style Theory brings that experience right to your doorstep! With a simple monthly subscription plan, you can have that ultimate dream wardrobe through their app for a fraction of the retail price. For all your parties lined-up in this festive season whether it is Christmas or New Year’s Eve parties, you’ll never run out of options with Style Theory.





Every month, you can rent up to 2 boxes of 3 apparel items in each box from their inventory that is curated for the Hong Kong fashion lovers. As they expand their services in Hong Kong, the points earned on the platform will allow you to redeem exciting gifts from Style Theory’s lifestyle partners and get exclusive membership fee discounts.





The subscription also comes with FREE-OF-CHARGE dry cleaning, maintenance and delivery services to your doorstep! With everything professionally taken care of by Style Theory, you’ll never have to worry about what to wear for this holiday season.





Fresh Fashion Finds Now Available in Hong Kong

If you are a fan of Sandro and Maje, Style Theory’s wardrobe selection will carry many similar brands that you should watch out for!

Partnering with established and up-and-coming designers from all across the world like BCBGeneration, Bec + Bridge, Wish the Label, Bardot, Lost + Wander, these brands will add new spice to your wardrobe selection this holiday season.

By year end, the cloud wardrobe will also include big names, such as 3.1 Phillip Lim, Alexander Wang, Club Monaco, Diane von Furstenberg, Kate Spade, Max Mara, Self-Portrait, Ted Baker, Theory and Tory Burch.

You can easily access all these brands from their mobile application and use their size-fit algorithm to help you find the right fit for every outfit. When you are ready for your next box of items, simply order it on the app and you can swap the items with door to door delivery services.

To make sure you have a seamless experience, Style Theory also has a Happiness Guarantee policy that will offer you a second box at zero cost if your first box is unsatisfactory.





Supporting Up-and-Coming Designers

Style Theory carries established designer brands as well as up-and-coming fashion designers’ labels across the board. Standing at the forefront of fashion trends, they understand all talents need the right platform for growth and further expansion beyond their hometowns. That is why Style Theory has brought on many designers that you wouldn’t have access to from all across the world to add to the exciting list of fashion outfits you can choose from. Based on data and consumer insights, you can expect to see more local Hong Kong and regional designers on their platform in the near future.





“It’s a great pleasure working with Style Theory. Their circular business concept and excellent team makes the partnership an enjoyable experience. We look forward to continuing this journey with them and sharing Belle & Bloom’s latest collections”, says Sherry Wu, CEO of Australian brand, Belle and Bloom.





“Our close partnership with Style Theory has provided us with data points from end-users that has greatly helped our design process and working speed”, says Dawn Bey, Founder of Singaporean brand, Minor Miracles.





About Style Theory

Style Theory is Southeast Asia’s largest circular fashion platform offering women the opportunity to build their Infinite Wardrobe in an affordable, convenient and sustainable manner. Founded in Singapore in 2016 by Raena Lim and Chris Halim, Style Theory operates in the sharing economy as a solution to fashion consumption that is making significant strides towards ending today’s buy-and-throw-away culture. In late 2017, the company launched into the Indonesia market and has recently entered Hong Kong with a designer bag rental subscription service in 2020.

Carrying more than 50,000 high-quality designer apparel and more than 2,000 designer bags for its growing base of over 200,000 users, Style Theory is all set to be the future of fashion where renting is equivalent with – if not better than – buying. In its initial rollout in Hong Kong, Style Theory members will have access to over 2,000 designer bags.

