Yue Zi Le Introduces New Menu Catered For Postnatal Nutrition

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 December 2021 – Yue Zi Le Confinement Catering welcomes the new year with a revamped confinement food menu set to launch on 1st February 2022 and will be delivering another delicious and healthy catering for new mothers in Singapore. Customers can look forward to a slew of dishes ranging from improved recipes of the caterer’s signature items to the debut of highly nutritious menu items.





With a total of ten new dishes, such as Pan-Seared Salmon In Garlic Lemon Butter Sauce (蒜柠黄油三文鱼), Lemon Drumlets With Beetroot (香柠小腿) and many more, the wide variety of options offered by the caterer aims to support the recovery of almost every postpartum woman as they ease into new life chapters. Additionally, the enhanced and improved recipe of existing signature items, such as the Signature Pork Trotter Vinegar (双料招牌猪脚醋), Black Garlic Truffle Chicken Steak (香煎黑蒜松露鸡扒) and others, further depicts Yue Zi Le Confinement Catering’s commitment to present a chock-full of nutrients, contentment, and comfort to every new mother.





As the caterer welcomes a revamped menu, it also signifies their veteran expertise in incorporating fresh and high-quality Traditional Chinese Medicine herbs to nurse new mothers back into the pink of health during a crucial phase. Over the years, the experienced chefs at Yue Zi Le Confinement Catering have brought about an exclusive curation of nourishing confinement meals and a delectable union of international cuisine and traditional ingredients.

New mothers can look forward to an accelerated recovery, a well-balanced and smoother postpartum journey, and more freedom in their meal choices with the enhanced menu in the new year. Reservation for the new packages will be made available on Yue Zi Le’s official website. From 1st February 2022 onwards, any existing customers will be automatically registered in the new and enhanced menu.

For more information, please visit: https://www.yuezileconfinement.com/





