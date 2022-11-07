The Club x Tap & Go promote “Everyone’s NFT”

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 November 2022 – HKT (SEHK: 6823) –As emerging Web 3.0 technology and the Metaverse rapidly gain popularity, Hong Kong as an international financial hub has in recent years been proactive in expanding innovative technologies to drive its development into a global virtual asset centre. Furthering the application of its strengths, the city has demonstrated its vibrant, blooming fintech ecosystem to markets worldwide. Committed to driving Hong Kong’s fintech growth, HKT’s loyalty programme and digital ventures arm – The Club is launching a personalised NFT (non-fungible token) for its members to get an early taste of NFT experience.