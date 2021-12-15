Pearl FALCO Launches Its First Sub-brand, MAIKO by Pearl FALCO

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 December 2021 – Pearl FALCO today announced the launch of its first sub-brand, ‘MAIKO by Pearl FALCO‘ to commemorate the start of new traditions this holiday season and pay homage to the pearl farmers of Ise Shima. Featuring over 50 pieces of lustrous jewelry exclusively made of Baby Akoya Pearls, MAIKO by Pearl FALCO is a carefully curated selection to appeal to younger fashionistas in their quest for personal style.

Inspired by the exclusivity and intricacy of the Baby Akoya Pearls, the brand consists of pendants, rings and earrings that are priced from S$200 to S$3,000 that also adds subtle yet effective finishing touches to any outfit. Pearls have often been revered for its sentimental value as often they are associated with memories young girls have of their mothers and grandmothers. MAIKO by Pearl FALCO goes beyond traditional designs to break away from pearls being treated merely as keepsakes. Instead, the sub-brand is a contemporary and trendy curation that appeals to the younger generation, for them to use pearls as an expression of style and versatility.

While Pearl FALCO has consistently made it a point to advocate for environmental issues and their subsequent impact on pearl cultivation, the sub-brand goes a step further to pay greater homage to the painstaking cultivation process of Baby Akoya Pearls. Ranging from 2mm to 5mm, Baby Akoya Pearls require greater effort and attention leading many pearl farmers to focus on other larger pearls that are far more profitable. Cultivated exclusively in Ise Shima, Baby Akoya Pearls are also very limited in quantity. However, they are gaining popularity as they are easy to maintain and are a symbol of elegance for the youth.

Maiko Makito, Owner and Managing Director of MAIKO by Pearl FALCO said, “My vision for MAIKO by Pearl FALCO has always been very clear as I have a very strong attachment to Ise Shima. I have always felt very strongly about the plight of pearl farmers in Ise Shima and I wanted the MAIKO collection to simultaneously be a platform that can educate customers on the dedication of pearl farmers. I knew the collection had to revolve around Baby Akoya Pearls and highlight a tinge of glimmer for subtle elegance.”

