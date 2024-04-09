DHL Express unveils its HK$1.5 billion fully automated, eco-friendly-service center in Hong Kong
- The service center sees over 90 percent increase in facility space and is equipped with a fully automated sorting system to support the growing demands of air trade and international express delivery
- Highlighting eco-friendly and innovative features, the new center stands as DHL Express Hong Kong’s first LEED Gold certified service center.
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 April 2024 – DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, has announced the launch of the DHL Express Hong Kong West Service Center (KWC). With an investment of HKD$1.5 billion, the new fully automated, eco-friendly facility substantiates DHL’s long-term growth plan and infrastructural investments in Hong Kong. As the first LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold-certified service center in Hong Kong, the facility has incorporated sustainability from the design to operations to ensure the new facility is aligned with the company’s 2050 net-zero emissions mission.