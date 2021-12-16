International Award Winning Philips OLED806 Leads the Gaming TV Trend

Enjoy stunning picture, amazing sound, and unlimited content – now available in Taiwan

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 16 December 2021 – The new Philips 4K UHD OLED Android TV, the OLED806, is now available in Taiwan. This gorgeous OLED screen gives you a thrillingly realistic picture combined with immersive 4-sided Ambilight to create cinema-sized excitement. The TV has already won awards including Reddot 2021 and iF Design Award 2021. It’s a versatile all-rounder that includes special features for gamers such as Gaming OLED, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) to ensure responsive action and clarity that keep you at the top of the leaderboard. The Philips OLED806 is available in Taiwan now with a choice of 55″, 65″ and 77″ screen sizes.









OLED Gaming TV, the best Gaming TV experience

The Philips OLED806 leads the way in gaming TVs, with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync dual-certified large format displays, that feature high-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 for fast dynamic conversion and a perfect gaming experience at up to 4K 120fps. Meanwhile, VRR and ALLM provide ultra-low latency and the smoothest and best gaming experience.

Stunning, best-looking OLED picture

Philips OLED TV is a lifelike and mesmerizing experience that fills the room, thanks to 4-sided Ambilight. Features like the P5 Picture Engine with AI, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos guarantee smooth motion, true color, and incredible depth. The vibrant HDR picture is great for movies and great for gaming, and is always comfortable to watch. This TV even looks great when you’re not watching it, thanks to premium design throughout, from stand to remote. There’s the ultra-thin metal bezel, and the soft, textured leather-backed remote with backlit keys. The reversible two-tone metal feet fit to the TV either way around, so you can choose the look you like.

Always watch whatever you want, including Disney+

With the recent launch of the Disney+ streaming platform, Philips will be able to showcase more than 1,200 movies and 16,000 episodes from Disney+, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and STAR.

When you own a Philips Android TV, the clear, intuitive interface and voice control always finds the content you love, no matter whether it’s Amazon, YouTube, Netflix, or anything else you choose. Check out all the new movie releases and latest series episode, and experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. You can go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store for content and apps. You can even command Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices – for example, to easily dim your room lights and control your air conditioning.

Ready for anything with key industry standard support

The Philips OLED806 is built with DTS Play-Fi wireless audio streaming technology, bringing the best wireless audio ecosystem to your home, allowing you to control all your DTS Play-Fi-enabled products via Wi-Fi, and stream music simultaneously, bringing an unprecedented sound revolution to your home entertainment experience. The OLED806 also features improved sound quality and storage space, with Mimi Sound’s personalized health volume function, which creates a more enjoyable listening experience by tailoring sound patterns to your ears through listening tests. The storage space has been upgraded from 3GB to 4GB, and the storage space for applications, files and software has been doubled from 16GB to 32GB, which exceeds the industry standard.

Where to buy and MSRP

Philips TV OLED806 55″: NT$59,900

Philips TV OLED806 65″: NT$89,900

Philips TV OLED806 77″: NT$249,900

All the Philips TV OLED806 series are available at Carrefour, RT-Mart, Tsann Kuen and E-Life Mall.

About TP Vision

TP Vision Europe B.V. (‘TP Vision’) is registered in the Netherlands, with its head office in Amsterdam. TP Vision is a wholly owned company of TPV Technology Limited (‘TPV’), which is one of the world’s leading monitor and TV manufacturers.

TP Vision is a consumer electronics key player in TV and audio entertainment. TP Vision concentrates on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips-branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and Philips-branded audio products (Globally) under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. We combine the strong Philips brand with our product development and design expertise, operational excellence, and industry footprint of TPV. We believe in creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for consumers.





