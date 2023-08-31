HKU Biomedical Engineering team develops a novel injectable hydrogel that can revolutionise regenerative medicine
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 31 August 2023 – Researchers from the University of Hong Kong (HKU), the HKU-Shenzhen Hospital and the Princeton University, collaborated to achieve a breakthrough in the development of injectable hydrogels, a highly effective method of administering medicine. Their innovative product, Fibro-Gel, offers numerous advantages over existing hydrogels and has promising applications in wound healing.