VP Bank appoints Chris Chee as Chief Risk Officer Asia

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 December 2021 – VP Bank announces the appointment of Chris Chee as the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) Asia, effective 16 December 2021, pending approval by the relevant financial market authorities. The appointment comes just as the Bank announced the expansion of its Hong Kong office in November, aligning with its Strategy 2026 to further growth in Asia.





Based in Hong Kong, Chris will be responsible for all risk management strategies and operations, as well as supervising the Bank’s legal and compliance functions in Asia. He will report regionally to Pamela Hsu Phua (CEO Asia) and functionally to Patrick Bont (Group CRO).





Chris has 20 years of experience in legal, risk and compliance, bringing with him thorough understanding of risk management and the key markets in the region. He has extensive knowledge of Asian AML/CTF laws and regulations, having worked closely with Asian regulatory and supervisory regimes and held managerial positions in legal, compliance, and risk. Chris began his career at the Attorney General’s Chambers and the Manpower Ministry of Singapore as Public Prosecutor prior to moving into the financial services industry. He subsequently held leadership positions at RBC Singapore Branch, ANZ Bank Singapore, UBS and DBS across China, Hong Kong, Singapore. He was also a Founding Board Member of the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists’ (ACAMS) Singapore Chapter in 2013 and was the Co-Chair from 2016 to 2018. Chris was most recently the Chief Legal, Compliance and Risk Officer at BIL Wealth Management, where he was responsible for the firm’s implementation and execution of the legal and compliance framework.

Welcoming the new CRO Asia, Pamela Hsu Phua said, “I am delighted to have Chris join our Asia Management Committee (Asia Manco). His appointment reflects our strong commitment to Asia and I’m confident that his in-depth knowledge of legal, risk and compliance will greatly contribute to the successful execution and achievement of our Strategy 2026.”





About VP Bank Group

VP Bank Ltd was founded in 1956 and, with its 1’013 employees (940 in full-time equivalents) as of the middle of 2021, ranks amongst the largest banks in Liechtenstein. VP Bank is present with offices in Vaduz, Zurich, Luxembourg, Singapore, Hong Kong and Road Town (British Virgin Islands). VP Bank Group offers tailor-made asset management and investment advisory services to private clients and financial intermediaries. With its Open Wealth platform for wealth-related services, it provides innovative financial services with a strong focus on sustainability as well as easy access to difficult-to-invest or illiquid asset classes. As of 30 June 2021, client assets under management of VP Bank Group amounted to CHF 52.6 billion. VP Bank is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has received an “A” rating from Standard & Poor’s.



About VP Bank in Asia

VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch is a boutique private bank with a client-centric business philosophy. With a presence in Singapore since 2008, it is the Asian branch of the Liechtenstein-based VP Bank Group.

VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch provides specialised wealth management solutions and family office services for high-net-worth clients and professional asset managers and is dedicated to the protection and growth of clients’ wealth. The bank offers a holistic suite of services in wealth management. Apart from private wealth management, VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch provides comprehensive services for asset managers and other financial intermediaries. The service offering comprises a trading platform, banking services – including e- banking and mobile banking – and operational support. Partnership arrangements with professionals include tailor-made investment advisory, discretionary management solutions, and custodian services.

For more than 15 years VP Wealth Management (Hong Kong) Ltd has concentrated on wealth management and family office services for wealthy private clients. Through our location in Hong Kong we have a presence in one of Asia’s leading centres for wealth management.

VP Bank was awarded Best External Asset Manager Service Provider and Best Private Banking Regional Partnership at Greater China WealthBriefingAsia Awards for Excellence 2020 and Best Asia EAM Service Desk at Citywire Asia EAM Desk Awards 2020. In 2021, VP Bank was named Best Private Bank – Intermediary Services by Asian Private Banker and ‘Best Boutique Private Bank’ at the 9th annual WealthBriefingAsia Awards 2021.





#VPBank

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.