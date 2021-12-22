Minh Tien group to present circular economy model on Viet Nam National Day

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 22 December 2021 – On December 30, 2021, Minh Tien Group plans to present its Circular Economy Model at Viet Nam National Day at the World Expo in Dubai.













Display booth of Minh Tien Group at the Vietnam Pavilion





On December 30, 2021, Viet Nam National Day takes place at the World Expo 2020 Dubai with an agenda to provide international audiences a better understanding of Viet Nam – a modern and globalized country with rich cultures and a strong national identity.





At the Expo, the Vietnam Pavilion is located in the Opportunity District with the main theme: “Distilling the Past, Shaping the future.”





This year, on the Vietnam National Day, Minh Tien Group proudly presents the Circular Economy Model, which revolves around the coffee tree including green coffee beans; Coffilia; Ha Chuc Cascara Tea; Namigo bio-packaging; and Organic fertilizer. Essentially, the by-product of a production stage will become the input material for future production.





Nguyen Thi Hong Minh, Chairwoman of Minh Tien Group, said: “Coming to the Expo this year, we aim to announce and assert our business principle with the Circular Economy Model in our company’s ecosystem, which fully explores the quintessential value of our product lifecycle and minimizing our carbon footprint.

“To realize this vision of sustainable agriculture, Minh Tien Group is committed to being a successful contributor to the Vietnam Pavilion.”





The feature of Minh Tien Group’s Circular Economy model at the Expo has received widespread attention from international audiences, delivering a new perspective on the modernized and innovative agriculture industry of Viet Nam.





Minh Tien Group is a leading coffee corporation with over 30 years of history. Determination to appreciate the value of Vietnamese coffee beans, continuous investment in research and development, and expertise from different farmlands across the globe, have all helped make the company a well-trusted coffee supplier to international partners.





With the vision “Shaping the green economy,” Minh Tien Group is committed to efforts towards innovative and sustainable development to confidently enhance the value of Vietnamese coffee on international markets.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.