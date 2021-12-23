Krungsri Credit Card leveled up marketing campaign performance with Appier

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 23 December 2021 – Krungsri Credit Card (KCC), the subsidiary of Thailand’s leading financial institution Krungsri Bank conquered their goals of increasing customer reach and customer engagement and leveled up their marketing campaign performance with Appier’s enterprise-grade AI powered platforms AIQUA and AIXON. KCC boosted its reach by 37% and was able to increase click-through rates (CTR) by 40% where the overall clicks increased by 91%, significantly elevating the performance of the marketing campaign.

KCC needed to address the challenges of understanding their customer segments based on their interests, keywords and overall personas, as well as, to send targeted messages that are tailored to their needs at the right time, and at scale, in order to increase engagement. With AIXON, the data science platform, the AI model identified users searching for specific products such as ‘insurance’ and developed keyword personas to identify users most similar to these people. This helps to expand Krungsri’s reach to prospective customers. For users that fall into multiple segments, AIXON segments people further to ensure they do not receive multiple campaigns, but rather only the content most related to their top interest.

With a clear view of each segment’s preferences, customer engagement platform AIQUA helps KCC’s marketing team send different campaigns within various categories of promotions to people based on their interests, such as shopping, travel or entertainment and at exactly the right time. Appier’s platforms use machine learning to pinpoint the best time to send content and the application of send-time optimization led to an uplift of between 2 and 10% compared to human-chosen timings across categories including shopping, travel, insurance and cars. Uplift overall increased by between 12 and 33%.

“We know how personal people’s finances are to them, so it’s important to us that we are considerate of their individual needs and preferences from the outset. Appier helps us demonstrate this consideration for our customers by helping us reach people at the best times and with the information they need the most, all powered by its outstanding AI technology,” said Somwang Toraktrakul, Managing Director, Krungsri Credit Card. “The pandemic continues to affect how people think about their money, and Krungsri strives to be available and supportive to customers. We look forward to continuing to work with Appier to apply the most effective marketing technology to develop even stronger relationships with our customers,” he added.

For more success stories, please visit Appier’s Success Stories page.

About Krungsri

Krungsri Credit Card is a subsidiary company of Krungsri Bank, a leading financial institution in Thailand. Krungsri Credit Card provides people a variety of personal finance products to meet both their financial and lifestyle needs and helps them explore possible options via a dedicated website that is designed to boost lead generation.





About Appier

Appier is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence to power digital marketing for the world’s marketers. Founded in 2012 with a vision of democratizing AI, Appier now has 17 offices across APAC, U.S. and Europe, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Visit www.appier.com for more information.





#Appier

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.