Media OutReach Asia Pacific First Global Newswire Forms Global News Content Partnership with Agence France-Presse (AFP)

Media OutReach Newswire strengthens Asian companies’ press releases distribution across the Asia Pacific and globally through the AFP network

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 December 2021 – Media OutReach and Agence France-Presse (AFP) have entered into a news content partnership where Media OutReach’s client press releases will be distributed to all AFP’s newsrooms editors and journalists, including corporate and media subscribers, across APAC and globally.

Over the last decade, Media OutReach, a newswire company, has built a strong reputation as a trusted press release distribution agency in the Asia Pacific as well as globally. The company’s portfolio of clients, especially from the Asia Pacific and China, is indeed a worthy addition to AFP’s content portfolio. This partnership provides AFP subscribers access to news direct from Asian and Chinese companies. This is especially timely with the shifting focus to East Asia and Southeast Asia.

“As the first Asian global newswire on AFP, Media OutReach Newswire is truly honoured to be recognised as a reputable press release distribution company of Asian company news by a leading global news agency such as AFP. Our hard work to develop the quality of our distribution and our portfolio of clients have certainly played a part in garnering the trust of the AFP news team.

“As the voice of Asian companies, to help Media OutReach’s clients build their companys’ brands across the Asia Pacific and globally, this partnership with AFP reinforces our commitment to helping Asian and Chinese companies build international brand awareness,” explains Ms Jennifer Kok, founder and CEO of Media OutReach Newswire.

As a result of this partnership, corporations, newsroom editors, and journalists who subscribe to AFP’s services will now have access to corporate news releases from Media OutReach alongside AFP’s other news offerings, greatly enhancing their news feeds and breadth of content selection.

As a PR distribution company in Hong Kong, this partnership allows Media OutReach to strengthen its press release distribution in the Asia Pacific region. AFP has 25 news bureaus in the Asia Pacific located in Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Caledonia, New Zealand, North Korea, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Besides reaching the AFP’s Asia Pacific newsroom, each press release distributed by our newswire company will also reach more than 100 newsrooms across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the USA, Canada, and Europe. This additional reach increases exposure for Asian and Chinese companies’ press releases as they expand their business into these regions. Media OutReach Newswire’s press release distribution helps them build brand awareness and trust that supports their international business expansion.

“This is where Media OutReach differs from other international newswire agencies, as we are the first press release distribution agency in Hong Kong servicing clients in this diverse Asia Pacific region. We understand the communication needs of Asian companies. As such, we focus on building a press release distribution network that helps them achieve their communication goals. Our focus on building an authentic press release distribution service that reaches editors and journalists and posting their press releases on real news sites has helped our clients garner write-ups by journalists that builds online visibility that wins them investors across the world and customers in their target markets,” Kok elaborates.

Playing a crucial role in the news cycle by being the critical link between news makers (companies) and news producers (the media), Media OutReach is proud to have earned the reputation as the expert press release distribution company for the Asia Pacific region. It is the only agency that owns its own distribution network of more than 140,000 journalists covering 400 news trade categories, 65,000 media titles and secured guaranteed online news posting to more than 480 online news websites. Media OutReach Newswire’s press release distribution and reporting are regarded as one of the best in the newswire industry.

In 2021, Media OutReach was named “the Most Important and Influential Asian PR Distribution Service provider for Asia Pacific Region” by TMCnet, the world’s leading trade online media website covering communications and technology.





ABOUT AFP

AFP is a leading global news agency providing fast, comprehensive, and verified coverage of the events shaping our world and of the issues affecting our daily lives. Drawing from an unparalleled news gathering network across 151 countries, AFP is also a world leader in digital verification. With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world in six languages, with a unique quality of multimedia storytelling spanning video, text, photos, and graphics.





ABOUT MEDIA OUTREACH NEWSWIRE

Founded in 2009 and with its headquarters in Hong Kong, Media OutReach is the first global newswire founded in the Asia Pacific region with offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, China and Taiwan.

Media OutReach is the only newswire that owns its distribution network across 24 countries across the Asia Pacific; possessing a database of more than 140,000 journalists, 400 trade categories, 65,000 media titles, and 480 media partnerships, it is revolutionising the industry by providing guarantee online news posting by language for each distribution. With proprietary technology at its core, Media OutReach Newswire distributes multi-language and multimedia press release contents directly to the inboxes of targeted editors and journalists to optimise news write-ups, build media relations and automate the reporting process with key performance metrics. Its pioneering post-release reports gives insights into journalists accessing the release by publication and by country.

Media OutReach Newswire is the go-to news release and content distribution partner for public relations, social marketing, digital agencies, and organisations in the Asia Pacific. For more information on Media OutReach, please visit https://www.media-outreach.com/

