Philips TAT5556 In-ear True Wireless Headphones Available for Pre-order in Taiwan

Dual microphone hybrid active noise canceling lets you hear perfectly in noisy environments

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 24 December 2021 – Philips TAT5556 In-ear True Wireless Headphones are now available for pre-order in Taiwan, at a special introductory price. These stylish, comfortable, durable headphones provide outstanding sound for music and calls, thanks to advanced active noise canceling technology. They’re available in both black and white, with cool metallic trim accents. The headphones will begin shipping on January 10th, 2022.









Play all day, anywhere

Philips TAT5556 headphones let you take your music anywhere and play all day, thanks to their sleek charging case. Enjoy rich sound and solid bass from the 12 mm drivers, for a whole 7 hours of play and talk time from a single charge, plus up to 15 additional hours with the charging case. For a quick boost, just put your headphones in the case and get an extra hour of play time within 10 minutes.

Hear clearly, even in noisy environments

The advanced hybrid active noise canceling chip helps ensure undisturbed music and clear phone calls, because it features both feed-forward (FF) and feedback (FB) microphones to monitor and remove unwanted noise – unlike competing products that try to make do with a single microphone.

Perfect fit, easy control

TAT5556 headphones give you a high standard of mechanical quality, and a comfortable fit with 3 sizes of changeable ear tips. They will fit everyone, everywhere, every day. Even during rainy days, sport, and exercise, the IPX4 sweat resistance protects them from damage. Easy touch control makes it effortless to adjust all important functions on the go.

Price and availability

The Philips TAT5556 headphones are now available for pre-order with a special MSRP of NT$ 3,790 at PChome 24H and Momo Shop. After this pre-order period, the MSRP will increase to NT$4,990 and available at Yahoo Shopping, Shopee 24h, ETmall, Eslite, Books.com, FriDay Shopping, Fayaque online and offline, EcLife online and offline, and E-Life Mall.

For more information, please visit https://www.philips.com.tw/c-p/TAT5556BK_97/5000-series-true-wireless-headphones





About TP Vision

TP Vision Europe B.V. (‘TP Vision’) is registered in the Netherlands, with its head office in Amsterdam. TP Vision is a wholly owned company of TPV Technology Limited (‘TPV’), which is one of the world’s leading monitor and TV manufacturers.

TP Vision is a consumer electronics key player in TV and audio entertainment. TP Vision concentrates on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips-branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and Philips-branded audio products (Globally) under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. We combine the strong Philips brand with our product development and design expertise, operational excellence, and industry footprint of TPV. We believe in creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for consumers.





