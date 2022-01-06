Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group Once Again Garners “Best Companies to Work for in Asia“.

Hong Kong can achieve net zero emissions by 2050 if all parties act now

HONG KONG, CHINA –

OutReach – 29 June 2020 –



If we act now, Hong Kong can reduce greenhouse gas

emissions by 90% by decarbonizing the power sector, improving building efficiency, and enhancing mobility, according to a comprehensive

roadmap released today by Civic Exchange, an independent public policy think

tank, and World Resources Institute (WRI), a global research organization.

The report highlights the urgency as well as the opportunities

for Hong Kong to strengthen policy action. The recommendations can not only

guide Hong Kong to significant emissions reductions by 2050, they also offer Hong

Kong a glimpse of a carbon-neutral future that is greener and more-liveable,

with minimal pollution, readily available public transport, healthy low-carbon

lifestyles and more. To achieve this, the city must step up as a leader in

combating the global climate emergency.

“Unlike other cities, Hong Kong doesn’t have a

manufacturing economy so is relatively easier to decarbonize,” said Lawrence

Iu, a co-author of the report launched Towards a Better Hong Kong: The Pathway

to Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050.

In 2018, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

(IPCC) urged the international community to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050

to avoid irreversible consequences of climate change. WRI and Civic Exchange’s

report states that Hong Kong is likely to achieve our 2030 climate target of

reducing absolute carbon emissions by 26-36% compared with 2005. Hong Kong has yet

to set targets to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

“Over the past decades, Hong Kong has made significant progress in

promoting low-carbon development. Since

2005, Hong Kong’s GDP grew by about 50%

but greenhouse

gas emissions reduced by 1.2%. This indicates

that Hong Kong’s economic growth has already decoupled from greenhouse gas

emissions.” said Wee Kean Fong, Deputy Director of WRI China. “However, to achieve global net zero emission by 2050,

all cities around the world, including Hong Kong, will need to step up climate

action urgently.”

The report evaluates key policies for the economy and

provides policy recommendations for strengthening Hong Kong’s transition to a

net zero emission society. Among these, power generation, building energy

efficiency, and transportation are the sectors with the greatest potential for

emission reductions, amounting to a total of 32 million tonnes of carbon

dioxide between now and 2050 should the report’s policy recommendations be

fully adopted.

“By embracing

the net zero emissions pathway, we can look forward to a cleaner, greener and

healthier Hong Kong,” said Lisa Genasci, CEO of the ADM Capital Foundation. “and

reap significant economic and social benefits, in particular, life quality

improvement and job creations.” Overall, 26,000 lives could be saved from

cleaner air alone and there would be HK$ 460 billion in monetized benefits by

2050.

This report is the first in a series of projects by

Hong Kong 2050 is Now

, a joint initiative commissioned by Civic Exchange and

WRI with a mission of transforming Hong Kong into a carbon neutral city. The current report was

jointly funded by RS Group, ADM Capital

Foundation, WYNG Foundation and HSBC. HK2050 is Now is currently embarking on

Phase Two–conducting deep dives into sector-specific areas, including energy

supply, building energy efficiency, transportation, carbon pricing, and

lifestyle to provide analysis and more detailed solutions for Hong Kong.

Key Policy Recommendations for Hong Kong’s Roadmap

to a Zero-Emissions Future Decarbonization Sector Reduction potential (million tons CO2e) Key

policies Energy 27 Develop more local renewable energy

Complete the transition from coal to gas fired electricity generation.

Plan to add carbon capture and storage (CCS) to gas fired generation units

when the technology is viable

Replace gas with zero or near zero hydrogen Building

Energy Efficiency 10.6 Introduce stricter energy efficiency standards

Make transparent energy efficiency reporting a pre-requisite for GFA

concessions.

concessions. Incentivize retrofits. Transportation 6.7 Tighten vehicle fuel economy standards

Implement an electric vehicle sales mandate by mid-2030

In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its own territory, Hong Kong must consider the implications of the global move to net zero. In particular, (a) Greenhouse gas emissions from producing the food, manufactured goods and building materials it imports; and, (b) the impact on its economy of reducing shipping and aviation emissions. For this Hong Kong needs better information. For example, to obtain a better understanding of the emissions required to construct buildings, the report recommends making it a pre-requisite for GFA concessions that a Life Cycle Analysis is provided for a new building before an occupation permit is issued.







Learn more by visiting the Hong Kong 2050 is

Now website



http://hk2050isnow.org











About Hong Kong 2050 is Now

Hong Kong 2050 is Now is a joint initiative of

Civic Exchange, World Resources Institute, RS Group and ADM Capital Foundation,

WYNG Foundation and HSBC to galvanise collective action towards a climate

neutral Hong Kong by 2050. We aim to engage partners across relevant sectors to

shed light on Hong Kong’s pathway to climate neutrality. This includes

research, policy and other recommendations in key sectors, including energy,

mobility, building efficiency, nature-based solutions, lifestyle considerations

and carbon pricing.

About

Civic Exchange







Civic

Exchange is an independent public policy think tank with a vision to shape a

liveable and sustainable Hong Kong. Our mission is to engage society and

influence public policy through research, dialogue and the development of

practical solutions. Civic Exchange has been ranked among the top 50

environment policy think tanks in the world by the University of Pennsylvania

since 2011.

About World

Resources Institute









World Resources Institute (WRI) is a global

research organization that spans more than 50 countries, with offices in

Brazil, China, Europe, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Mexico, and the United

States. Our more than 1,000 experts and staff turn big ideas into action at the

nexus of environment, economic opportunity and human well-being. We work on

seven urgent challenges: climate, energy, food, forests, water, cities and

ocean. We deliver on these challenges in part through our expertise in

business, economics, finance and governance.