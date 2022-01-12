Hitachi joins Medallia’s partner program in Japan

SAN FRANCISCO and TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 12 January 2022 – Medallia, Inc., a global leader in experience management, announced today that Hitachi, Ltd. (Headquarter: Tokyo; Hereinafter “Hitachi”) has joined its strategic partnership program.





Going forward, Medallia will align with Hitachi’s Financial Institutions Business Unit to reinforce support for sales and service delivery efforts catered to Hitachi’s clients within domestic financial institutions, ranging from customer experience (CX) advisory service to system adoption.

“CX solution market in Japan is hitting a major tipping point in terms of expansion,” said Denise Miura, Vice President of Asia Pacific, responsible for business expansion in the Japanese market. “In such a market environment, there is significant importance to forming a partnership with a first-rate company such as Hitachi. We are looking forward to this partnership.”

Shigeru Suzuki, Senior Director, Financial Information Systems 2nd Division, Hitachi, Ltd., said: “We feel honored to have this collaboration opportunity with Medallia to provide quality CX service to our customers in Japan. We look forward to providing new value through this excellent experience management program that will contribute to the improvement of customer experience value.”

Irence Wee, APJ Head of Alliance & Ecosystem at Medallia, said: “We are very happy to announce our partnership with Hitachi in Japan. We look forward to accelerating the adoption of experience management programs by Japanese companies through our closely aligned effort with Hitachi.”





About Hitachi, Ltd.

Corporate Name: Hitachi, Ltd.

URL: https://www.hitachi.com/





Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business. Hitachi is focused on strengthening its contribution to the Environment, the Resilience of business and social infrastructure as well as comprehensive programs to enhance Security & Safety. Hitachi resolves the issues faced by customers and society across six domains: IT, Energy, Mobility, Industry, Smart Life and Automotive Systems through its proprietary Lumada solutions.





About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media, and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment.





https://www.medallia.com/





© 2022 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved.





