Banyan Tree Group Unveils New HOMM Brand with First Location in Phuket, Thailand

New Concept Provides Travelers with a Sense of Home Through Reliable Services, Signature Facilities and Well-Designed Rooms at Affordable Prices

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 January 2022 – Banyan Tree Group, one of the world’s leading independent hospitality groups, debuts HOMM as the newest concept within the Group’s global multi-brand ecosystem. HOMM Bliss Southbeach Patong, a 71-room contemporary beachfront property in Phuket, Thailand offering stylish and wallet-friendly accommodations, will serve as the brand’s first-ever location.













HOMM is one of five new brands within Banyan Tree Group’s growing ecosystem of concepts that provides a sensible lifestyle and globally diverse experiences, while embodying the feeling of home. Ideal for families, couples and business executives alike, guests will find ease in reliable services, signature facilities, communal dining options and well-designed, price-friendly accommodations elevated by the Group’s purpose-led, sustainable tourism standards. Destination-specific, immersive travel experiences and locations in key second-tier cities give travelers opportunities to engage in local culture.





“With the introduction of our HOMM brand, we strive to provide guests with true “sense of home” comforts that act as a base camp for new experiences and adventures, while simultaneously supporting the local community. HOMM Bliss Southbeach Patong’s close proximity to Phuket’s culturally rich attractions and coastal region provides global travelers with the ability to fully engage with locals and foster sustainability and stewardship practices through Banyan Tree Group’s world-renowned ‘Stay for Good’ program, a blueprint for future HOMM locations to come,” said Chatchaya Jearranai (May), Hotel Manager of HOMM Bliss Southbeach Patong.





Blending the essence of Phuket’s tropical beach with Banyan Tree Group’s signature service standards, HOMM Bliss Southbeach Patong sits on Patong Bay’s southern end, with unrivaled views of the Andaman Sea along 1.5 miles of white sand beaches. The newly refurbished guestrooms boast contemporary beach-inspired accommodations, with 39 rooms featuring sea-facing private balconies and terraces or ground-floor plunge pools. Indulgent bath amenities encourage relaxing mornings, while the property’s two outdoor pools, beachfront access and proximity to top tourist attractions provide for exciting afternoons. Culinary offerings include quick bites, like HOMM’s signature breakfast buns from Seagulls on Southbeach, or all-day dining at Rice Bowl, best known for authentic Thai cuisine.





As part of the Group’s Stay For Good program inspiring purposeful stewardship among guests and local communities, each HOMM property will advocate for a unique endangered species, centrally displayed in the lobby areas via origami art. For example, at HOMM Bliss Southbeach Patong, an origami creation of the Black Billed Gull can be found upon entering the lobby to raise awareness of the native bird. Waste-reduction initiatives and educational programs for locals will also be implemented, ensuring the holistic wellbeing of each HOMM community.





For a limited time only, travelers staying a minimum of three nights can enjoy HOMM Bliss Southbeach Patong’s opening offer with a starting rate of THB 1,500 and a one-time dinner credit of THB 500. For more information, please visit https://www.hommhotels.com/hotels/homm-bliss-southbeach-patong.

ABOUT HOMM

Where home is a feeling, HOMM hotels provide a sense of comfort and familiarity through reliable services, standardized signature facilities and stylish, price-friendly accommodations. A new brand born out of Banyan Tree Group’s expanding ecosystem, HOMM locations offer distinctive style reminiscent of their destination while maintaining a ‘sense of home’ standard of soothing comfort. Guests will enjoy sensible essentials, convenient check-in available through online pre-registration, and dine-in or grab & go food and beverage options. Unique to each HOMM location are delectable Breakfast Buns, made with locally sourced ingredients, and an origami brand identifier that educates guests about a regionally endangered species. Every HOMM hotel provides original experiences through design and local activities, while ensuring the consistent quality found at each location worldwide. For more information, please visit www.hommhotels.com.

ABOUT BANYAN TREE GROUP

Banyan Tree Group (“Banyan Tree Holdings Limited” or the “Group”) is one of the world’s leading independent, multi-brand hospitality groups centred on stewardship and wellbeing while offering exceptional, design-led experiences for the global travellers of today and tomorrow. The Group’s diversified portfolio of hotels, resorts, spas, galleries, golf and residences is centred around an ecosystem of 10 global brands, including the award-winning Banyan Tree, Angsana, Cassia, Dhawa and Laguna, as well as the highly anticipated new brands of Homm, Garrya, Folio and two new Banyan Tree brand extensions, Banyan Tree Escape and Banyan Tree Veya.





Founded in 1994 on the core concept of sustainability, Banyan Tree Group seeks to create long-term value for all stakeholders and destinations across its network of properties, products and brands, through a purpose-driven mission. With 8,000 associates across 23 countries, Banyan Tree Management Academy was established in 2008 to support the Group’s goals through advancing people development, management excellence, and learning with integrity and meaning.





Banyan Tree Group has received 2,850 industry awards and accolades since inception over 25 years ago. It has also received recognition for its commitment to environmental protection and community development through its Banyan Tree Global Foundation, which aligns the Group’s efforts to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Executing on its regionalised growth strategy, the Group’s global footprint continues to grow with 45 new hotels and resorts under design and construction in the pipeline, in addition to 54 operating hotels in 15 countries as of December 2021. As a global industry hospitality leader, Banyan Tree Group firmly embeds its mission to be a business that benefits all stakeholders, for the greater good.





Banyan Tree Group entered a strategic long-term partnership with Accor in 2016 to develop and manage Banyan Tree branded hotels around the world along with access to Accor’s global reservations and sales network, as well as the loyalty programme ALL – Accor Live Limitless. It also formed a joint venture with China Vanke Co. Ltd. in 2017 – focusing on active ageing and wellness hospitality projects.

www.banyantree.com www.angsana.com www.cassia.com www.dhawa.com www.lagunaphuket.com

www.escape.banyantree.com www.veya.banyantree.com www.garrya.com www.hommhotels.com

