Tokyo Chuo Auction Launches New Online Art Business Platform “BiddingArt”, Enabling Users to Navigate the Art Market with One Click

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 January 2022 – Tokyo Chuo Auction Holdings Limited (the “Company” or “Tokyo Chuo Auction”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”, stock code: 1939.HK) announced that the Group, cooperating with multiple art brands, is launching a new online art business platform “BiddingArt” tomorrow (15 January). The platform breaks through the boundaries constrained by the COVID-19 pandemic, displays the new artworks of local Japanese artists for global art lovers, and provides an art purchase channel without limitation of place.





“BiddingArt” is currently the only online business platform in Japan that promotes original artworks. The Company connects high-quality artworks with global art lovers by regularly excavating local original handcrafts and art brands. Users of “BiddingArt” will be able to explore different types of art stores ranging from traditional handcrafts to contemporary art on the platform without restriction of place. Users can also directly search for and bid for their favorite artworks, receive the latest art information, participate in online guided tours, join limited-time auctions, and even watch live art festivals across Japan.





Currently, the platform has established cooperation with several brands from “Yahoo Japan”, including various time-honored brands as well as innovative brands. In the coming future, with an aim to make contributions to the development of Japanese and even global art market, the Company will continue to search for original handcrafts from all over Japan, cooperate with independent artists, host art exhibitions, implement public education, and support art publishing, etc. through the “BiddingArt” platform, so that more preeminent artworks can be discovered.





Mr. Ando Shokei, Chairman of Tokyo Chuo Auction, said, “Since the outbreak of COVID-19, we have actively explored and developed online auction platform, which has achieved decent results and enabled the Group to record positive profit. The launch of our new online business platform will make art lovers and collectors around the world to participate in the search, auction, live broadcast and exhibition of artworks anytime and anywhere. We believe this will help facilitate the growth of the Company’s business and further raise our brand awareness. Looking ahead, we will continue to stick to our original intention and strive to promote high-quality artworks to each of our supporter.”





Business Scope of “BiddingArt”

Online Auctions: regularly host auctions for different art stores and special online limited-time auctions

Online Shop Direct Purchase: offer direct online store purchase and global delivery service

Exhibition Live Broadcast: organize live broadcast of art exhibitions and art festivals all over Japan, which users can watch without restriction of place

Online Shopping Guide: provide online expert-guided tours on selected artworks, allowing users to place an order at any time

Educational Publishing: host public education activities from time to time, and issue art publications for stakeholders in need

Private Purchasing Advice: assist buyers to search for specific collections, helping them find their favorite items at any time

Art Appraisal: provide professional art appraisal services for various treasures





Simple and Convenient One-click Registration

The “BiddingArt” online platform supports most digital devices, allowing users to browse 24 hours a day and easily bid for their favorite artworks. The registration process is as simple as follows:









More information about BiddingArt

Enquiries: Hong Kong +852 2805 9016 | Tokyo +81 3-3564-3321

Email: marketing@biddingart.com

Website: https://www.biddingart.com

WeChat: BIDDINGART | IG: bidding_art | Facebook: Bidding Art

About Tokyo Chuo Auction Holdings Limited

Founded in Japan in 2010, Tokyo Chuo Auction is the first company in Japan to hold public auction of Chinese art and has achieved great success in the Japanese auction market. To expand its business to Hong Kong, Tokyo Chuo Auction Hong Kong Co., Ltd. was established in 2013 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Exchange in October 2018 (stock code: 1939.HK). Tokyo Chuo Auction currently holds several sales a year offering ancient and modern Chinese paintings and calligraphies, Chinese antiques, Chinese and Japanese tea wares, Chinese tea leaves, finest & rarest wines and spirits, and contemporary artworks. The Company organizes and holds previews and auctions in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Taipei.





