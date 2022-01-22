PFA discards 1,900 putrid eggs

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded 1,900 dirty and rotten eggs during a raid on Ghreeb Nawaz Bakery in Manga Mandi Lahore.

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said that PFA took action against the bakery due to using putrid eggs powder for the manufacturing of bakery items. He said that the food business operator failed to take preventative measures to control pests and present the medical certificates of the workers to the raiding team on the spot.

Apart from that, PFA watchdogs also witnessed the worst condition of hygiene, the presence of cobwebs and poor storage system. Earlier, the PFA warned the bakery several times to ensure the implementation of the food act; however, the FBO always ignored the authority’s instructions, he said.

DG further said that PFA will deal with iron hands to food business operators and revoke their licenses who are involved in continuous violation of the laws. He said that the preparation of products from substandard and adulterated ingredients is a ‘silent killer’ for human health.

He said that people can inform PFA concerning the adulteration mafia on its Facebook Page, mobile application and Toll-Free number 0800-80500.

On the directions of the Prime Minister, the PFA is utilizing all available resources to root out the menace of food adulteration from Punjab in order to ensure the provision of safe and healthy food, he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION