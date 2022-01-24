Crackdown against adulterated milk continues: 14,260 litre tainted milk disposed of in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded 14,260 litre adulterated milk in Lahore while continuing its crackdown against the milk suppliers and sellers involved in the wicked practice of milk adulteration.

On Monday, the dairy safety teams of PFA examined 314,670 litre of milk loaded on 205 milk carrier vehicles by placing screening pickets in different areas of Lahore. This was informed by PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana.

He said that PFA inspected 25 milk carrier vehicles at Adda Plot, Babu Sabu Interchange (34), Gajjumatta (38), Ravi Bridge (29), Saggian Bridge (32), Multan Road (39) and eight other vehicles. He said that adulterated milk was wasted on the spot after finding a low level of lactometer reading and natural fats.

He said, “PFA is using fully equipped milk mobile testing labs (MMTL) with lactoscan milk analyser machines to get the quick results of milk samples at the screening pickets.” He said that MMT labs keep the ability to identify all types of adulteration within a minute. He further said that people should visit the nearest office of PFA with 200ml milk quantity to avail the free milk testing facility.

On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PFA is utilizing all available resources to eliminate the milk adulteration from Punjab taking steps towards completing the Healthy Punjab Mission, he added.

Nissoana appealed to the public to report any suspicious activities related to food adulteration and unhygienic food points on PFA Facebook Page and Toll-Free number 0800-80500, pointing out that all the information received will be kept strictly confidential to protect the privacy of informers.

