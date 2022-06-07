SAU approves new degree programs in different departments

HYDERABAD: Academic Council of Sindh Agriculture University has formally approved New degree programs in different departments, New Bachelors, Masters, and Diploma courses will be conducted in different faculties, and the revision of the syllabus of the Faculty of Agricultural engineering courses has also been approved.

The 76th meeting of the Academic Council of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam was held in the Senate Hall of the University on Monday, presided by Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor.

During the meeting, the House approved the Bachelor’s Degree Program in Poultry Sciences, BS Fisheries and Aquaculture and BS Dairy Technology of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, and Bachelor’s Degree Program in Agro-Industrial Engineering Technology and Environmental Sciences in the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering.

BS Computer Sciences, BS English Language and Literature, in English Department, of Faculty of Social Sciences, MPhil in Rural Sociology, under Post Graduate Degree Program in Department of Rural Sociology, and Masters in Artificial Intelligence were also approved.

During the meeting, approval was also given to the revision of the syllabus of the Bachelor’s degree of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and to introduce GIS and Remote Sensing Post Graduate Diploma Program.

The minutes and action report of the last 75th meeting, academic calendar of postgraduate and undergraduate degree programs 2022, and admission policy of postgraduate 23-2022 were also approved.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that curriculum and degree programs are being formulated according to market demand and requirements of current modern technology.

He said that there are 326 vacancies in the Fisheries Department vacated. He said that through Marine Sciences, 1200 km coastline of Sindh and Baluchistan and projects in the fisheries sector could be started, which could create safe work and job opportunities for 400,000 fishermen and their 16,000 families in Karachi.

Pakistan has also developed guidelines for halal foods by Islamic rules, yet Saudi Arabia and other countries are imported meat and other dairy products from Australia, Switzerland, Indonesia, Brazil, and other countries.

On this occasion, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Dean Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dr. Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr. Altaf Siyal, Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Dr. Abdullah Arijo, Dr. Ziaul Hassan Shah, Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Dr. Allah Wadhayo Gandahi, Dr. Aijaz Ali Soomro, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Engineer Riasat Ali Kubar, Manzoor Ali Lakhair, Syed Nadeem Shah, Dr. Aijaz Ahmed Soomro and others were present.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION