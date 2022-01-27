First crypto deal in Asia for several global investment firms with $40mln round for Babel Finance

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 January 2022 – Babel Finance, an Asian-based crypto financial-services startup, made the first crypto deal in Asia for several global investment firms. With a $40mln injection, Babel Finance cryptocurrency has shown that there is ever-growing investor demand for the digital currency market in Asia.

The investors included Tiger Global Management, Sequoia Capital China, Sequoia-affiliated Dragonfly Capital, Bertelsmann (through its Asia-focused investment arm BAI Capital), and Zoo Capital. Babel finance is the first crypto portfolio for them.

Babel Finance cryptocurrency services have used this financing round in a strategic move to build strategic external partnerships. These strategic partnerships include investing in Paradigm and leveraging compliance services with its partnership with Chainalysis.

Babel Finance’s crypto market footprint has been strengthened with its recent investment in Paradigm. Through this investment, Babel Finance Investment now has unified access to multi-asset, multi-protocol liquidity on demand without compromising execution preferences, costs, and immediacy.

Chainalysis, a leading blockchain data platform, will provide Babel Finance with its KYT (Know Your Transaction) and Reactor services. This will allow Babel Finance to have a real-time transaction monitoring solution providing alerts to their compliance team. Chainalysis’s Reactor service can connect cryptocurrency transactions to real-world entities, enabling compliance teams to examine criminal and legitimate activities. Babel Finance’s crypto lending service offering, for example, now has a heightened capacity to safeguard clients’ interests and investments and comply with Anti-Money Laundering regulations.

Babel Finance’s Hong Kong office and its other offices in Asia are ready to serve its clients’ needs and the growing interest in crypto in the region. With this recent $40 mln investment, Babel finance will innovate its offering of crypto financial services (crypto lending, crypto prime financing, and crypto asset management). With its expert team from first-tier financial institutions such as PwC, China Merchants Bank, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, Lazard, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, and mainstream technology companies, it provides cutting-edge services in cryptocurrency financing.





About Babel Finance

Babel Finance is a global leading crypto financial services provider, offering institutional and HNWI investors professional services covering crypto lending and crypto trading.

The company is backed by prominent investors including Sequoia Capital China, Tiger Global Management, BAI Capital, Zoo Capital, Dragonfly Capital, and NGC Ventures.

With a business focus in Asia and a business headquarters in Singapore, Babel Finance has established close cooperative relationships with major global exchanges, custodians, investment funds, and mining institutions.

