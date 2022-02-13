TEVTA to establish women’s technical college in Sabzazar

Aslam Iqbal and Ali Salman perform groundbreaking of Women’s technical institute

LAHORE: Minister for Industries Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Government Technical Training Institute for Women at Sabzazar here on Sunday.

The institute will be a state-of-the-art college on 14 Kanal land with the cost of Rs 588 million. The project will be completed in one year of record time span.

At the Institute, the female students will be taught different trades including Dress Designing and Making, Digital and Social Media Marketing, Commercial Art, and Graphics. A modern display center will be established to showcase the products prepared by students, however, career opportunities will also be provided at this institute.

While speaking on occasion Chairperson TEVTA said that this college will provide world-class training to students.

