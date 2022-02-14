Japanese Brand LUX.R Selects Singapore As The Destination For Its First Foray Into The Luxury Consignment Market

Japanese brand LUX.R is entering Singapore’s secondhand luxury scene, marking its first foray into the luxury consignment market. This new venture provides Singaporeans with a premier platform for local buyers and sellers of authentic Hermès and Chanel items.





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 February 2022 – Singaporeans interested in secondhand luxury now have a new platform to turn to, as Japanese brand LUX.R officially enters the local luxury consignment market.













Specialising in Hermès and Chanel items, this is LUX.R’s first venture into secondhand luxury consignment.





The Emerging Profile of the Secondhand Luxury Shopper in Singapore





The shopper profile of the luxury sector has changed in recent years, with an increase in Millennials and Generation Z (aged early 20s to early 40s).





Many are opting for luxury consignment or ‘resale’ due to tightened paychecks, wider knowledge of luxury fashion, and heightened awareness of the investment value of selected luxury items.





LUX.R draws on its top-quality Japanese model of personalised customer-centric service and in-depth know-how of Japanese C2C marketplace to provide an accessible and personalised platform for luxury consignment in Singapore. The strong backing and depth of experience from its Japanese counterparts allows LUX.R to possess a unique understanding of the needs of buyers and consignment sellers.





This expansion signals LUX.R’s recognition of the growing secondhand luxury market in Singapore and provides premium services for clients who value high-worth desirability and exclusivity of authentic luxury goods.





A Luxury Consignment Platform for Authentic, Diverse, and Iconic Luxury





LUX.R focuses primarily on Hermès and Chanel items – 2 of the most popular luxury brands amongst shoppers. As an avenue for C2C resale, LUX.R has strict processes to guarantee authenticity for luxury items. This addresses the needs of new and returning customers, as LUX.R is a reliable source for trusted transactions.





LUX.R also recognises that customers have a wider interest in the types of resale items. Competitive commission rates of 5% for Hermès Birkin and Kelly bags, and 10% for other brands or models, allow LUX.R to attract a catalogue of unique and varied items in diverse styles and categories.





Finally, LUX.R’s white glove service creates a personalised experience to maintain a sense of tailored exclusivity, provide a premium service without compromising the shopping experience, and uphold the high-quality image of iconic luxury items.





Providing a Premium Luxury Consignment Platform for Clients in Singapore





LUX.R’s white glove service and focus on Hermès and Chanel allows it to meet the current expectations and needs of the growing secondhand luxury market in Singapore.





About LUX.R

LUX.R is a consignment platform for buyers and sellers of secondhand luxury items in Singapore. With a variety of authentic and verified Hermès and Chanel items in our catalogue, LUX.R provides Singaporeans with a premium platform to find and secure the luxury items of their dreams.





#LUX.R