LCBDDA Celebrates Enrollment Of First Batch OF Apprentices For Its Apprentices Program

LAHORE: Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) launched country’s most unique apprentice program for fresh graduates, this program will give the fresher’s proper training and a chance to get a permanent job. The apprentice program is also a link to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to give jobs to fresh graduates.

In the first phase of the program, the authority received over 8000 applications out of those 450 applicants were shortlisted for an initial round of interviews. These interviews were conducted at Assessment Centre at the Management House in Johar Town Lahore for 2 days from January 31, 2022 till February 1, 2022. Initial screening was conducted by a panel of seasoned HR professionals and directorate of CBD. Through the first phase 450 applicants were dropped down to 60 potential candidates which went through another round of training which involved focus group discussions and personnel presentation resulting to the selection of 36 applicants.

These 36 shortlisted candidates will now go through a rigorous two months professional training which will help them to mold into future corporate leaders. The core focus of their training will be on 12 soft skills and 10 hard skills including interpersonal skills, team building, contingent decision making, stress management, communication skills, artificial intelligence, project management, and cyber security.

The closing ceremony to celebrate the induction of 36 apprentices to the Country’s most amazing graduate developers program took place at, 90 Shahre Quaid E Azam on February 21, 2022. Hassan Khawar Special Assistant Information to Chief Minister Government of Punjab, Provincial Minister Housing, Urban Development & Public Health AsadKhokhar, Imran Amin LCBDDA followed with Directorate Heads of CBD and other government dignitaries graced the event with their presence.

While sharing his views about the Apprentice Program HassanKhawar said” The initiative taken by the CBD is invigorating and refreshing to make employment easy for the young graduates by grooming their preexisting abilities. I stand with notions like these that work for the welfare of our youth resources and ultimately for the welfare of our state.”

Imran Amin LCBDDA while expressing about The Apprentice Program said “This program will help the youth of Punjab to get focused skill-based training sessions and will be able to secure permanent jobs in professional fields for a better future. LCBDDA urges the fresh graduates to register themselves in this program to get professional training relevant to their field of interest and get better employment working opportunities under CBD Punjab.”

Transparency and merit is insured in this program and few selected applicants are a witness to this who, belong to normal families with zero influence are a part of it. This program will ensure equal opportunities for both male and female top performers which will lead them towards a permanent job placement and it will also give the youth of Punjab, the confidence and the experience to work in a professional environment.

