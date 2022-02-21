Scentopia, A New Attraction About Singapore’s Floral Heritage

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 February 2022 – Explore the vast and complex world of scents and fragrance s at Sentosa’s latest attraction, Scentopia. In conjunction with the celebration of Singapore’s floral heritage, guests can at the newest attraction learn about Singapore’s floral heritage through interactive exhibits, workshops, and guided tours.





Scentopia aims to educate guests on the journey of Singapore floral heritage from a port to a nation for botanical exploration through fun and interactive activities. There will be four free interactive tours throughout the day, each lasting about 15 minutes. The exhibition which the tour will run through, promises a combination of more than 300 Augmented Reality (AR) enabled artwork. There will also be a state-of-the-art digitised contactless perfumery where guests can craft perfumes unique to their personality. Guests can then bring home their unique perfume. Guests will be pleased to know that there will be a 50-80% discount for the perfumery at selected sales channels when Scentopia becomes available to the public.

Scentopia, in partnership with Perfume Workshop aims to educate guests in the exploration of plants that have been an essential part of Singapore culture, rituals, food, and celebration. Besides the available exhibitions and the opportunity to design your own perfume, they have extended their services and activities to team building activities that cover a range of educating topics such as 200 years of Singapura, Raffles Floral Heritage, and Can you Singlish. The whole theme behind the attraction is personalisation. With the interactive perfumery section, Scentopia wants to use that to change the dull perspective of perfumery to an experience that is magical and whimsical.

Scentopia is an attraction that guests can organise not only for their family or school, but also for their company and bridal shower. Located along Siloso Beach, Scentopia is currently open only to NTUC and Sentosa Island cardholders. Card holders of either one may choose to book for a slot to preview the attraction for themselves and five other guests.

For more information about the attraction, visit https://www.scentopia-singapore.com/.

