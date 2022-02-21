SG Printz Announces Plans To Launch A Series Of New Products

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 February 2022 – SG Printz, an established online-based printing company in Singapore, has announced its plans to launch a series of new products – building on another addition to its current range of product offerings. While the launch is still in the works, clients can look forward to a variety of new products that will soon be available to customise and print.





SG Printz has plans to launch these new products in hopes to expand its scope of services for its numerous corporate clients and increase sales. Among the new product lineup are custom standing pouch packaging, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) cards, and more. In addition, this new product range of printed materials further depicts SG Printz’s commitment to providing the best value to its corporate clients for their marketing needs.





As SG Printz operates online, the rates for the new products will be deemed competitive. Furthermore, it is an added convenience for customers to place an order online as they are not required to head down to a physical location. Although online-based, SG Printz aims for prompt communication to ensure all printing needs are well taken care of – clients can expect SG Printz to be responsive to any query.





SG Printz is a leading printing company providing online printing services for businesses across Singapore for all their marketing and operating needs. It currently specialises in printing stickers, flyers, NCR booklets, l shape folders, business cards, and non-woven bags. These products come in various sizes, colours, and quantities with an aim to ensure clients’ specific needs are met. A printing provider for services like invoice printing and customised sticker printing in Singapore, SG Printz strives to provide affordable printing services, especially for newly established businesses.





For more information on SG Printz and its range of products, please visit https://sgprintz.com/.

