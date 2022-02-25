KWG Group Wins the “Best Investor Relations Award” at The 9th Top 100 Hong Kong Listed Companies Selection

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 February 2022 –(“KWG Group” or the “Group”; HKSE Stock Code: 1813. HK) was conferred the “Best Investor Relations Award” at the 9th Top 100 Hong Kong Listed Companies Selection, reaffirming the Group’s excellence in investor relations.Since its listing in 2007, the Group has maintained close communication with various stakeholders to update the Group’s business status, strategic planning and organisational structure in a timely manner in a bid to enhance the transparency of the Group. During the pandemic, the Group has been actively communicating with the capital market through various means such as online and offline roadshows and company research. The Group has participated in over 350 investor-sharing sessions in 2021, enabling stakeholders to keep abreast of the Group’s latest developments and increasing analyst coverage. Moreover, in May 2021, the Group officially launched the “Green Financing Framework” and successfully received overseas financing, which was the first step towards the implementation of green finance. Its efforts continue to be widely recognised by the capital market.“We are honoured to receive the ‘Best Investor Relations Award’ from the Top 100 Listed Hong Kong Companies Selection. The award is strong proof of the recognition and encouragement of the team’s efforts in the areas of investor relations over the years. In the future, we will remain committed to improving the Group’s corporate governance and investor relations management as well as enhancing the corporate governance and transparency of the Group, in order to strengthen the Group’s ability to achieve high-quality development and create greater value for our shareholders.”The 9th “Top 100 Hong Kong Listed Companies Selection” is organised by the Top 100 Hong Kong Listed Companies Research Centre and co-organised by Finet, Hong Kong Investor Relations Association and Farseer Technology. Since its inauguration in 2012, the event has become one of the annual events for the financial and economic sectors in Hong Kong. The selection has been vetted and approved by an expert judging panel of financial, accounting and legal professionals from Mainland China and Hong Kong, and the accuracy and objectivity of the results are well recognised and trusted by professional institutions and investors. The “Best Investor Relations Award” recognises the Group’s investor relations efforts and sets an example of good investor relations practices to elevate the quality of investor relations in the capital market.

About KWG Group Holdings Limited (HKSE stock code: 1813)

Established in 1995, KWG Group has been focusing on mid- to high-end premium properties with the core value of “build home with heart, create future with aspiration”. After 27 years of development, the Group has established a diversified property development regime and a balanced portfolio which includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, office buildings, hotels, and shopping malls. In recent years, the Group has actively expanded its national footprint with a comprehensive development layout. In the Greater-Bay-Area, the Group’s development focus covers Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Foshan and Hong Kong; in Yangtze-River-Delta Area, it focuses on Shanghai, Hangzhou, Suzhou and Hefei, while in the Pan Bohai Rim Region, it centres in Beijing and Tianjin which complements the development in Chengdu, Chongqing, Nanning and other local divisions.



