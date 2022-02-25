Hong Kong Arts Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary with a global audience via an international line-up of online programmes

Opera



The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series



Bayerische Staatsoper (Bavarian State Opera) (Germany)



Korngold’s Die tote Stadt (The Dead City)



An epic psychological drama of love and obsession, composed by one of music’s greatest prodigies, now retold with superlative conducting by Kirill Petrenko and starring tenor Jonas Kaufmann and soprano Marlis Petersen.



Date: Feb 24 – Mar 3 (HK Time)



Free registration: https://go.hkaf.org/dietotestadt-en



Shostakovich’s The Nose



Acclaimed Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov’s brand-new interpretation of a classic comedic opera, exploding with surreal imagery and human absurdity.



Date: Mar 10 – 17 (HK Time)



Free registration: https://go.hkaf.org/thenose-en (N/A in Russia)

National Theatre Brno (Czech Republic)



Martinů’s The Greek Passion



The 150-strong cast explores the universal themes of humanity and justice in this provocative four-act opera recorded live in Brno in November 2021.



Date: Mar 17 – Mar 24 (HK Time)



Free registration: https://go.hkaf.org/the-greek-passion-en (N/A in Europe, the US and Korea)

Music



The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series



Bamberg Symphony Orchestra (Germany)



Three live-streamed concerts



Under the baton of Czech chief Jakub Hrůša, the concerts celebrate life, death and tradition with Smetana’s stirring Má Vlast and Bruckner’s and Mahler’s epic Ninth Symphonies.



Date: Mar 4, 9 & 12 (HK Time)



Free registration: https://go.hkaf.org/bamberg-en







Family Concert



The perfect pastime for children (and the young at heart), featuring Saint-Saëns’s delightful The Carnival of the Animals and Haas’s Little I-Am-Me.



Date: Apr 11 – 25 (HK Time)



Free registration: https://go.hkaf.org/bamberg-family-concert-en

Theatre





Ontroerend Goed (Belgium)



TM



A live interactive one-on-one experience exploring media manipulation, populist ideology and conspiracy theories.



Performed in English



Date: Feb 26 – Mar 27 (Every Sat and Sun, HK Time)



Tickets: https://go.hkaf.org/ontroerend-goed-tm-en



Odéon-Théâtre de l’Europe (France)



Molière: Tartuffe and The School for Wives







Radical interpretations of two of the great French playwright’s major works in celebration of the 400th anniversary of his birth. Directed by Stéphane Braunschweig—renowned Molière specialist and Artistic Director of the Odéon-Théâtre de l’Europe—these landmark productions explore the depths of timeless human frailty and foolishness.







Date: Mar 18 – 25 (HK Time)



Free registration: https://go.hkaf.org/moliere-en