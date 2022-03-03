AnyDesk launched new channel partner program on March 1st







STUTTGART, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 3 March 2022 – AnyDesk , a leading provider of remote desktop solutions, launched its new global channel partner program today to strengthen and expand its worldwide partner network. The program is specifically designed to meet the needs of partners and has been developed in close consultation with distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers and general companies that work with AnyDesk to market and sell its products.AnyDesk has significantly invested in this new program, primarily to provide competitive incentives, tools, and training to its partners, and has expanded channel account management across APAC, EMEA and the Americas. The partner program was developed by Hugo Silva, AnyDesk’s Global Director Channel Sales, who came on board in July 2021.“This new approach is an exciting way forward,” said Silva. “As the remote access market and customer demands are changing rapidly, the new program is focusing on long lasting and fair partnerships between AnyDesk and its current and future partners. The Channel and Partner business is a strategic pillar of our growth plan. We are now embarking on the first stage of transforming the channel business as we all know it.”Partners will be empowered to expand their technical competencies and integrate AnyDesk into their product portfolio, enabling more opportunities to win new business. The integration will increase profitability by expanding partners’ service catalogue and accelerating time-to-market for AnyDesk solutions.The program offers two levels of participation: “Distribution” (Tier 1), as well as “Explorer” and “Challenger” (Tier 2). Partner status is determined by revenue and partner commitment, with the aim of establishing a mutually beneficial business partnership. The new AnyDesk partner portal, accessible through the AnyDesk website , provides a single point of access to everything a partner needs to work through the sales cycle. The portal also offers features including business registration, joint business plan creation, jointly-branded promotional materials, marketing development funds, automated order processing, partner locator, various training courses and much more.For Holger Friesz, Vice President of Commercial at AnyDesk, the partner program reflects one of the fundamental building blocks of the company’s own philosophy: Simplicity-as-a-Service. “It is in our DNA to offer a product that is as simple as possible for our customers. This holds true for the end-user, who can intuitively navigate the application, as well as for our customers during installation and implementation,” he says. “Software-as-a-Service means satisfying our customers everyday. Our partner network will allow us to deliver service excellence to our customers globally, increasing customer value and success.”The partner page can be accessed here:

About AnyDesk

AnyDesk is one of the world’s leading providers of remote desktop software. The ScaleUp’s innovative solutions have already been installed more than 500 million times. In 2021 alone, the number of downloads doubled. This makes AnyDesk one of the 50 fastest growing companies in Europe. In more than 190 countries, over 100,000 customers rely on AnyDesk, including internationally renowned companies such as Bosch, McDonald’s and Google. Further information: Website | Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram



#AnyDesk

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.