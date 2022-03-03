Vetter’s extraordinary performance sweeps the board at the 2022 CMO Leadership Awards

Winning all six core categories and three champion ratings validates Vetter as a trusted partner

© Vetter Pharma International GmbH: As a competent and reliable partner, Vetter makes an essential contribution to the supply of patients with vital drugs.

© Vetter Pharma International GmbH: Winning the CMO Leadership Awards 2022 in all six categories along with Champion status in three is an unprecedented achievement for Vetter.

RAVENSBURG, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 3 March 2022 – Vetter , a globally operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), won the 2022 CMO Leadership Awards in all six core categories –and. Vetter also achieved Champion status in the areas ofand. The award, now in its eleventh year, was given by the leading trade press publication, Life Science Leader . Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the awards ceremony will be held virtually beginning of March.“Our result this year is an unprecedented achievement for Vetter and represents a landmark victory for the company,” said Vetter Managing Director Peter Soelkner. “To win in all six categories is exceptional in its own right. However, to be awarded Champion in the areas ofis particularly rewarding and reflects the day-to-day dedication and hard work of our 5,700 employees on three continents.” C arsten Press, Vetter’s Senior Vice President Key Account Management/Supply Chain Management/Marketing added, “Without doubt, this achievement firmly demonstrates that we continuously strive to meet or even exceed our global customers’ expectations. The awards mirror our partnership approach to be a trusted source for producing life-critical medications for patients in need.”The CMO Leadership Awards program is unique among other industry awards since winners are chosen according to customer evaluations of the service providers they have actually worked with in the past 18 months. Thus, results cannot be influenced in any manner and are truly representative of actual customer performance.“For nearly a decade, these awards have proven most meaningful for biopharma organizations striving to obtain optimal outcomes from their outsourcing activities. Our research arm, Industry Standard Research (ISR), which only surveys drug sponsors who have worked recently with specific CDMOs, ensures the validity of these results. Our winners will be your champions of outsourcing,” said Louis Garguilo, Chief Editor and Conference Chair, Outsourced Pharma.

About the CMO Leadership Awards

The CMO Leadership Awards is an annual event now in its eleventh year. In determining the award recipients, Life Science Leader teams up with ( ISR) which conducted the research. For the 2022 award, more than 86 contract manufacturers were assessed by 23 performance metrics in ISR’s annual Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking survey. Participants were recruited from pharma and biotech companies of all sizes and screened for decision-making influence related to working with contract manufacturing partners. Respondents only evaluate those companies with which they have worked on an outsourced project within the past 18 months. Through this level of qualification, survey responses are based on actual involvement with contract manufacturers and clear experiential data.



About Vetter