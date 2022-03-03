Green Monday and OmniFoods donate to SOS and BCH Spreading warmth and health through plant-based meals

Green Monday and OmniFoods have donated Omni Luncheon to non-profit organizations, which can provid over 130,000 meals to the underprivileged communities across Thailand.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 3 March 2022 – In wake of turbulent times, extending a helping hand to those in need is more important than ever. Social venture Green Monday Group and Asia’s leading Foodtech company OmniFoods have donated one of their bestsellers, Omni Luncheon, to Thai non-profit organizationsand. Together, they provided over 130,000 meals to the underprivileged communities across Thailand, giving back to the community through healthy plant-based meals, spreading warmth to the less privileged and unite all against the ongoing pandemic.Green Monday and OmniFoods understands the hardship the pandemic has placed on underprivileged communities, partnering with SOS and BCH and join hands to support the Thai community with nutritious meals in this meaningful collaboration. SOS made nourishing meals with 1,000 cartons (3,840 kg) of Omni Luncheon donated, such as Omni Luncheon Stir-Fried Thai Basil and Omni Luncheon Deep Fried with Yellow Curry, distributing over 16,000 meals to 124 low-income and refugee communities in Bangkok, Pathum Thani, and remote areas such as Kanchanaburi and Ayutthaya. With the 3,000 cartons (11,520 kg) of Omni Luncheon donation, BCH made Omni Luncheon Stir-Fried with Long Beans and Cabbage and Omni Luncheon Stir-Fried with Mixed Vegetables, a total of 114,000 meals will be given out over a 38-day span to 15 slum communities in Khlong Toei and 15 communities in Bangkok, a total of 30 communities will enjoy the meals with Omni Luncheon.Apart from providing nutritious meals to those in need, the charitable event also serves as a first glance to the meal recipients on plant-based meat. SOS stated that the recipients were appreciative to receive the nutritious and protein-packed Omni Luncheon in their meals. Apart from caring for the Thai community, this donation also serves as an opportunity to educate the public on the benefits of adopting plant-based diets, a goal shared by OmniFoods and its parent company, Green Monday, which advocates plant-based diets to alleviate pressing global crisis such as climate change and food insecurity.

About OmniFoods

Owned by Green Monday Holdings, OmniFoods’ range of alternative protein products includes the OmniMeat series, OmniSeafood series, and OmniEat series. With R&D in Canada and distribution network in over 20 markets, OmniFoods is partner to many of the world’s top restaurants and retail chains including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Starbucks, McDonald’s Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific Airlines, Disneyland Hotel, Four Seasons Hotels, Conrad Hotels, Grand Hyatt Hotels, and Pizza Express.



For more information on Scholars of Sustenance Foundation and Bangkok Community Help, please visit:

https://www.scholarsofsustenance.org/sos-thailand

https://bangkokcommunityhelp.com/



#OmniFoods #GreenMonday



