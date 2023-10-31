Asian Automobile & Motorcycle Parts & Accessories Online Exhibition 2023 Grand Opening
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 31 October 2023 – Asian Automobile & Motorcycle Parts & Accessories Online Exhibition (AAMPA 2023) is a virtual and physical integration targeting Asian suppliers, importers, and exporters. It will be exhibited from October 31, 2023, to January 31, 2024, and will be an excellent opportunity for exhibitors to expose their brands. This transnational trade event, jointly organized by AsianNet and TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com), be held once a year starting in 2022. In terms of quality and quantity, there are satisfactory results. In 2023, we will expand the scale. During the three-month extension period, there will be in line with the show schedule of the AAPEX and the SEMA to create group momentum. It is convenient for international buyers to visit and compare in one purchase.