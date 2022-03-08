Cloud Comrade Is Now an SAP Gold Partner









SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 March 2022 – Cloud Comrade announced today that it has achieved SAP gold Partner status in the SAPPartnerEdgeprogram. This is a clear indication of the high level of quality Cloud Comrade provides to businesses using SAP solutions.“Achieving SAP gold partner status, shortly after being awarded an SAPRecognized Expertise designation in SAP HANA, is a testament to our technical competence and commitment to the highest standards of excellence in cloud solutions and cloud managed services,” said Andy Waroma, Co-Founder & Co-Managing Director, Cloud Comrade. “We take the responsibility that comes with this elevated status very seriously. We will continually strive to be the most trusted collaborative cloud solutions’ partner that is committed to delivering desired business outcomes.”Cloud Comrade achieved SAP gold partner status as a result of positive customer references, its unique offerings for SAP solutions, and its ongoing commitment to achieving SAP certifications. The company met stringent criteria to qualify as an SAP gold partner, which can give businesses using SAP systems added confidence in Cloud Comrade’s expertise and in the top-notch quality of support they can expect.Focused on providing cloud solutions, Cloud Comrade will continue to offer turnkey project services to clients in migrating their SAP systems to the cloud. The company’s offerings span assessment of existing SAP systems, strategy consulting, implementation, support, and language services. Clients can leverage Cloud Comrade’s extensive experience in multiple facets of information technology-driven business transformation across 16 diverse industries, ranging from automotive and banking to fashion and healthcare. In addition to a strong team and a growing regional presence, the company also offers language support in English, Malay, Bahasa and Chinese.Cloud Comrade is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About Cloud Comrade

Cloud Comrade ( https://cloudcomrade.com) is a Singapore-based cloud computing consultancy company with a regional footprint in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company offers a comprehensive range of services from strategy and design to deployment, migration, and management of customers’ IT infrastructure. Cloud Comrade partners with the best solution providers in the field of cloud computing and is a preferred Amazon Web Services (AWS) consulting partner in ASEAN, as well as a managed service provider for AWS, Google, and Alibaba Cloud. In January 2019, ST Telemedia ( sttelemedia.com), an active strategic investor specializing in communications & media, data centers, and infrastructure technology businesses, acquired a majority stake in the company. For more information on Cloud Comrade, visit cloudcomrade.com



SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.



#CloudComrade



