Independent Power Producer (IPP), NEFIN Group, Broadened its Footprint in Hong Kong with Three New Projects Coming up for Goodman, Hong Kong’s Leading Industrial Logistics and Business Space Provider

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 March 2022 – NEFIN Group (“NEFIN”), a premium green Independent Power Producer (IPP) offering bespoke carbon neutral technologies & financing solutions in Asia Pacific, today announced its latest project for Goodman Hong Kong. These projects will help advance utilization of renewable energy in the real estate industry and reinforce NEFIN’s mission to achieve carbon neutrality for large corporations across the globe.NEFIN has completed four projects with the installation of solar photovoltaic system with capacity of 1,468.495 kWp by deploying 3,245 rooftop solar panels across the properties. The fifth project, that NEFIN is currently working on, aims at generating a total energy capacity of 279,279kWh by installing 558 solar panels.For the upcoming three projects, the goal is to generate a total capacity of 657,283kWh across the properties through the installation of 1,233 rooftop solar panels.With an extensive network of local partners across the region, NEFIN is positioned to drive total carbon neutrality solutions across borders, and to projects of varying scales, which has contributed to their success in delivering over 3,000MW of commercial and industrial rooftop solar systems and renewable energy systems regionally in its combined portfolio.“NEFIN is working with a number of MNCs in various industries in attaining their sustainability goals by exploring other solutions like energy efficiency & management systems and renewable energy certificates (RECs). We understand that our clients strive to be leaders in environmental social governance and we will give our full support by offering them the most suitable solution” says Mr. Glenn Lim, Chief Executive Officer of NEFIN Group.

About NEFIN Group

NEFIN Group is a regional renowned carbon neutrality solutions provider and investor with a bespoke unified energy management platform committed to achieve carbon neutrality for organizations and is backed by AC Energy. Founded by a core management team of DuPont Solar Business, the management team has grown into a well-rounded team of engineers, legal experts, investment bankers and techno-commercial experts with the combined experience of over 40+ years of project development in Asia and 50+ years of engineering experience. NEFIN Group has over 3000MW of utility-scale, commercial, and industrial rooftop solar systems in its combined portfolio regionally. As a strong cohesive team, NEFIN Group is able to offer a comprehensive 360-degree assessment and full-suite of services on socially responsible and commercially viable projects through innovative approaches to technology under its unified energy management platform. NEFIN believes the future of the world is everyone’s responsibility and strives to redefine energy boundaries towards a sustainable future. Please refer to NEFIN’s website www.nefinco.com for more information and follow us at linkedin.com/company/nefin.



