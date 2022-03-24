Jashan E Biharan Sports Festival 2022 launched in Mastuja Upper Chitral

UPPER CHITRAL: A seven-day sports festival launched in Tehsil Headquarters Mastuj of Upper Chitral District which has been named after Pakistan Day: Shad Rahe Pakistan Jashan Biharan Sports Festival 2022. This festival is being celebrated by Chitral Scouts 141 Wing Mastuj. Commandant Chitral Scouts Colonel Sami Zaman Khan cut the ribbon as a chief guest and formally inaugurated the festival. Manzoor Ahmed Afridi, Deputy Commissioner, Upper Chitral District, and other military and civilian officers were also present on the occasion. Colonel Sami Zaman Khan also planted a tree in the playground of Government High School Mastuj where this sports festival is being celebrated. After this, the boys and girls of FCPS School presented the Naat Sharif written by Iqraruddin Hisro in Urdu in a very beautiful voice. Boys and girls students of different schools presented tableaux and various sketches in a very interesting manner enthralled the audience.

In this festival volleyball, football, cricket, tug of war, musical chair, sack racing, and various competitions were also held among the children. Girls’ students say that there should be a separate playground for them where only women can play as there is no separate stadium or playground for women yet. as they do not have opportunities. If a separate stadium or playground is built for them, they can also play on a national level.

The people of the area also demanded that such colorful fairs, exciting programs, and tournaments based on positive sports activities should be held again and again so that the young generation could be saved from drug addicting. People of the area thanked the Chitral Scouts and the Pakistan Army for organizing such a beautiful event in the area for the first time.

The students also performed national anthems, national songs, and speeches in the best possible manner. Chief guests Col. Sami Zaman Khan, his wife, Lt. Col. Nadeem, DC Upper Chitral Manzoor Ahmed, and other guests distributed prizes among the players and school children. Sweets were distributed exclusively to young children by the wives of military officers. A large number of children, old people, and ladies and gentlemen also attended and enjoyed this colourful event.

Speaking to the audience on the occasion, Col. Sami Zaman Khan said that the Chitral Scouts have always looked after the people of the area in every possible way and they will try to organize such programs for the youth here so that they can improve their skills by having such opportunities and they could make the name of the country and the nation bright on the international level.

