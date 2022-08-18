PFA stops sale, production of food point

LAHORE: An enforcement team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped the production and sale of a famous fast-food restaurant in Johar Town for violating the food law and posing a threat to public health.

PFA watchdogs took action against the food point while carrying out an inspection operation across the city here on Thursday. PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the purpose of the operation was ensuring the healthy, safe and adulteration-free food for the public in the market as per the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

He said that the food point was failed to take preventive measures to control pests, hygienic working environment and usage of food grade vessels. Apart from that, workers of the food outlet did not have medical and training certificates.

DG PFA said the use of substandard food causes health diseases for consumers. He said it is compulsory for food business operators to follow the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. The PFA will not tolerate any negligence in the quality of food and take strict action against the responsibles as per law, he added.

