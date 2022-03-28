Ariana DeBose and Lupita Nyong’o Shine in De Beers Jewellers at the 94th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES, US – Media OutReach – 28 March 2022 – De Beers Jewellers natural and responsibly sourced diamonds shined on Oscar winner Ariana DeBose and presenter Lupita Nyong’o at the 94th Academy Awards.Actresstriumphantly won her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation ofafter sweeping the rest of award season. She looked radiant with a fresh and modern take on Hollywood glamour in De Beers high jewellery collections – layered diamond line necklaces, Drops of Light diamond earrings, Arpeggia three-line diamond bracelet, Arpeggia ring and Ellesmere Treasure high jewellery ring paired with a vibrant red ensemble.“Oscars night was spectacular in every way! When we chose the jewellery to wear for the big night, I put on the diamond necklaces from De Beers and the pieces immediately evoked light and music from within. Each one really spoke to me for this moment and it was the perfect way to celebrate this incredible evening. And I know De Beers is committed to sustainability which is a win for me,” Ariana said of her De Beers Jewellers look for the evening.Zadrian Smith, half of Ariana’s styling team Zadrian + Sarah said of the look, “As Ariana’s Academy Awards look is so unique and individual, we needed jewellery that was going to stand apart as well. We chose stunning natural diamonds from De Beers, who had pieces that measured up to the magnitude of this moment.” Sarah Edmiston added “…And when we found out that the earrings and necklace she’s wearing were named ‘Drops of Light,’ it felt serendipitous. Ariana is such a light, illuminating the spaces around her.”looked like an embodiment of an Oscar statue as she took the stage wearing a glittering gold gown accentuated by Light Rays crown ring from De Beers’ latest high jewellery collection, The Alchemist of Light, Motlatse Marvel earrings and Landers Radiance ring from the Reflections of Nature high jewellery collection.“We paired the most extraordinary De Beers jewellery with Lupita’s gold fringe gown. The Light Rays crown ring from The Alchemist of Light collection could not be more perfect because it mimicked the detailing of the dress. The pink and yellow diamond earrings and statement ring from the Reflections of Nature collection added the perfect pop of colour. You don’t ever want your jewellery to compete with your dress, rather you want them to enhance each other. These pieces effortlessly did just that,” said stylist Micaela Erlanger of Lupita’s Oscars look.

About De Beers Jewellers

Founded in London, with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewellery. Building on De Beers’ 130 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world’s most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs.

De Beers is committed to ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact for people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected.

De Beers Jewellers has 30 stores globally and ships to 15 markets via www.debeers.com.

About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world’s leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining and marketing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world’s largest diamond producer by value, with mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of the De Beers Group strategy as it develops its portfolio of brands, including De Beers Jewellers and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions, such as recently launched diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives GemFair and Tracr. De Beers Group employees are committed to ‘Building Forever,’ a holistic and integrated approach for creating a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier; where safety, human rights and ethical integrity continue to be paramount; and where communities thrive and the environment is protected. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.



