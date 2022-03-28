OPPO Find X5 Pro elevates its cooling system to another level, offering an outstanding experience to users

The compromise-free cooling system lowers the OPPO Find X5 Pro heat to a comfortable range, even when running a 90/120 Hz high refresh game and keeps the phone cool while charging.OPPO also created the new Ice-skin* case to keep the phone cool while protecting it. The core of the case is Glacier Mat, an innovative material that achieves a self-replenishing cooling cycle without using any power at all.Glacier Mat is a hydrogel layer co-developed with Wuhan University, one of the top universities in China. Hydrogel pulls moisture from the air, which is then evaporated through the heat generated by the device. It is an ideal material to bring the heat out from the device. However, the ordinary hydrogel cannot replenish water after evaporation so it can’t be used as a long-term cooling solution.Glacier Mat is different, it is a modified hydrogel that can re-absorb moisture from the air at low temperatures, after the water initially held is evaporated through the process of cooling the OPPO Find X5 Pro, creating a circular cooling cycle. Although it sounds simple, it cost OPPO’s engineers a great deal of effort to put this theory into practice and mass production in less than half a year.